Open Menu

Health care CEO buys oceanfront Manalapan estate for $48M

Sellers Francis and Dolores Mennella took a steep discount on $75M asking price

Miami /
Jan.January 12, 2023 06:00 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1400 S Ocean Boulevard and P4 Healthcare's Raj Mantena (Luxury Resort Portfolio, ASCO.org)

1400 S Ocean Boulevard and P4 Healthcare’s Raj Mantena (Luxury Resort Portfolio, ASCO.org)

A health care chief and his wife bought an ocean-to-lake estate in Manalapan for $48.4 million, a steep discount off the $75 million the sellers listed the property for last year.

Records show Rama Raju Mantena and Padmaja Mantena bought the mansion at 1400 South Ocean Boulevard from Francis and Dolores Mennella. Francis Mennella is a businessman from Pennsylvania.

Rama Raju “Raj” Mantena is CEO of P4 Healthcare, a health care services company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Maryland, according to Bloomberg and LinkedIn. The Mantenas own a home in Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Club in Jupiter that they bought for $3.9 million in 2001, according to property records.

1400 S Ocean Boulevard (Luxury Resort Portfolio)

1400 S Ocean Boulevard (Luxury Resort Portfolio)

Mark Griffin, a Bear’s Club broker with Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the Mantenas in the Manalapan sale. Philip Lyle Smith and Carla Ferreira-Smith of Luxury Resort Portfolio had the listing.

The Mennellas bought the Manalapan property as a newly built spec mansion for $25.2 million in 2016, property records show. The 1.8-acre property spans 200 feet of oceanfront and includes a 16,200-square-foot, five-bedroom, nine-bathroom main house and a 1,200-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house, records and the listing show. The property includes two pools and a private 50-foot dock with a boat lift.

According to Philip Lyle Smith, the couple invested a couple of million dollars into the property, including the landscaping, during their ownership.

1400 S Ocean Boulevard (Luxury Resort Portfolio)

1400 S Ocean Boulevard (Luxury Resort Portfolio)

The property hit the market last January, when the South Florida market was at the peak of its pandemic frenzy. The Mennellas first asked $75 million, dropping the listing price to $62.9 million as of October, according to Redfin.

“The market collapsed right towards the middle of the listing,” Smith said.

The Mennellas are not moving far. The couple bought a nearly 2-acre oceanfront Manalapan lot at 1940 South Ocean Boulevard from singer Billy Joel for $7.5 million in 2018. Records show they completed construction last year on a 10,500-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. They listed the home as their mailing address on the deed in this latest sale.

Manalapan, a small, wealthy enclave just south of Palm Beach, has been home to some of Florida’s biggest residential sales in the past year.

Billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison bought the historic 16-acre Ziff family “Gemini” estate from billionaire Jim Clark for $173 million in June. The sale set a price record for the entire state of Florida.

More recently, private equity chief James Caccavo and his wife, Kimberly, bought a waterfront Manalapan spec home for $10.5 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesluxury real estatemanalapanPalm Beachpalm beach countywaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related Companies' Stephen Ross with 515 Fern
    Steve Ross scores approval for 515 Fern in downtown West Palm
    Steve Ross scores approval for 515 Fern in downtown West Palm
    Irwin B Ackerman with 107 Dolphin Road (Getty, Ackerman & Ackerman)
    Real estate investor sells Palm Beach house for $35M
    Real estate investor sells Palm Beach house for $35M
    A photo illustration of Tom Ford and 241 Jungle Road in Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
    Tom Ford revealed as buyer of $51M Palm Beach estate
    Tom Ford revealed as buyer of $51M Palm Beach estate
    1635 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard (Google Maps, Getty)
    Mattress Giant founder sells Fort Lauderdale manse for $13M
    Mattress Giant founder sells Fort Lauderdale manse for $13M
    Kimberly and Eric J. Dalius with 3114 North Bay Road (Eric J. Dalius, Getty, Mental Minutes)
    Tech entrepreneur sells waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $25M
    Tech entrepreneur sells waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $25M
    Wayne Boich with 4646 and 4700 North Bay Road (Google Maps, Getty)
    Wayne Boich buys waterfront teardown next to his Miami Beach estate
    Wayne Boich buys waterfront teardown next to his Miami Beach estate
    A photo illustration of 150 El Vedado Road in Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
    Alden Global Capital co-founder sells Palm Beach home for $23M
    Alden Global Capital co-founder sells Palm Beach home for $23M
    From top (L-R): David Siddons, Dina Goldentayer, Ashley Cusack, Bill Hernandez, Julian Johnston, Jill Hertzberg, Riley Smith, Chad Carroll, Jill Eber, Judy Zeder, Tal & Oren Alexander (Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    Back to reality for Miami’s top residential brokers
    Back to reality for Miami’s top residential brokers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.