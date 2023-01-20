Open Menu

Israeli investor pays record $10M for waterfront Hallandale Beach home

Previous record in Golden Isles neighborhood was $6.4M, set in April

Miami /
Jan.January 20, 2023 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of 101 Holiday Drive in Hallandale Beach (Getty, Compass Real Estate, Google Maps)

A photo illustration of 101 Holiday Drive in Hallandale Beach (Getty, Compass Real Estate, Google Maps)

A Mexican businessman sold a waterfront Hallandale Beach home in Golden Isles for $10 million, marking a record price for the neighborhood.

Caipora Keys LLC, a Florida entity registered to Javier Creel, sold the house at 101 Holiday Drive to an LLC named for the address and managed by Yaakov Zroya. Zroya financed the purchase with a $6.5 million mortgage from Taylor Made Lending, a Fort Lauderdale-based company.

Scott Patterson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented both the seller and buyer in the deal. He declined to comment.

The sale sets a price record for Hallandale Beach’s Golden Isles neighborhood, according to a release. The previous price record was held by a home that sold for $6.4 million in April.

According to the release, the seller is from Mexico and the buyer is from Israel. Records show Creel is the registered agent of multiple inactive Florida-registered corporations.

The deed lists Zroya’s address as 431 Layne Boulevard in Hallandale Beach. Records show Zroya bought the Layne Boulevard home for $3.7 million in 2021. Zroya also has several Florida LLCs registered in his name, including YZ Venture Capital LLC.

Creel bought the 0.9-acre waterfront Holiday Drive property for $4.1 million in 2012, records show. Built in 1997, the nearly 7,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house has a pool, dock, and 420 feet of water frontage, the listing shows.

Creel hired Miami-based MV Group USA, led by Manny Varas, to complete a renovation of the house in 2013, according to a representative for Varas.

Home prices for Hallandale Beach rose 26.3 percent, year-over-year, as of December, Realtor.com shows.

Broward County’s luxury residential market, particularly in Fort Lauderdale, has continued to show price growth despite a decline in sales volume.

Earlier this month, the founder of a mattress retailer sold a mansion across the street from the ocean for $12.6 million in Fort Lauderdale. In December, brothers Seth and Brad Cohen bought the historic waterfront Busch family estate in Fort Lauderdale as a teardown for $19.5 million. That same month, hedge funder Donald Sussman sold a waterfront lot in Fort Lauderdale for $17 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyHallandale Beachhome salesluxury real estaterecordswaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of Oko Group’s 830 Brickell in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood and Stephen Ross’ One Flagler in downtown West Palm Beach
    South Florida office rents rise in the fourth quarter
    South Florida office rents rise in the fourth quarter
    6 Via Los Incas, 241 Jungle Road and 150 El Vedado Road with Designer Tom Ford, Josh Harris and Rob Heyvaert
    Flipper’s paradise: Ultra-rich score on Palm Beach sales
    Flipper’s paradise: Ultra-rich score on Palm Beach sales
    Cushman & Wakefield's Denny St. Germain and Robert Given with 1151 Southwest Ninth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale
    CushWake brokers’ entity pays $22M for Fort Lauderdale dev site
    CushWake brokers’ entity pays $22M for Fort Lauderdale dev site
    Homes
    South Florida home sales plunge, prices in flux in the fourth quarter
    South Florida home sales plunge, prices in flux in the fourth quarter
    Boyd Watterson's Brian Gevry and Healthcare Realty Trust’s Todd Meredith with 9800 West Commercial Boulevard
    Boyd Watterson drops $38M for veterans clinic in Sunrise
    Boyd Watterson drops $38M for veterans clinic in Sunrise
    Kim and Todd Glaser with 3681 Flamingo Drive
    Spec developer Todd Glaser sells longtime Miami Beach home
    Spec developer Todd Glaser sells longtime Miami Beach home
    Sanders Capital's Lewis Sanders with 466 South Ocean Boulevard (Sanders Capital, Google Maps, Getty)
    Financier flips Palm Beach townhome to hedge funder for $27M
    Financier flips Palm Beach townhome to hedge funder for $27M
    1400 S Ocean Boulevard and P4 Healthcare's Raj Mantena (Luxury Resort Portfolio, ASCO.org)
    Health care CEO buys oceanfront Manalapan estate for $48M
    Health care CEO buys oceanfront Manalapan estate for $48M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.