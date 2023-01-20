A Mexican businessman sold a waterfront Hallandale Beach home in Golden Isles for $10 million, marking a record price for the neighborhood.

Caipora Keys LLC, a Florida entity registered to Javier Creel, sold the house at 101 Holiday Drive to an LLC named for the address and managed by Yaakov Zroya. Zroya financed the purchase with a $6.5 million mortgage from Taylor Made Lending, a Fort Lauderdale-based company.

Scott Patterson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented both the seller and buyer in the deal. He declined to comment.

The sale sets a price record for Hallandale Beach’s Golden Isles neighborhood, according to a release. The previous price record was held by a home that sold for $6.4 million in April.

According to the release, the seller is from Mexico and the buyer is from Israel. Records show Creel is the registered agent of multiple inactive Florida-registered corporations.

The deed lists Zroya’s address as 431 Layne Boulevard in Hallandale Beach. Records show Zroya bought the Layne Boulevard home for $3.7 million in 2021. Zroya also has several Florida LLCs registered in his name, including YZ Venture Capital LLC.

Creel bought the 0.9-acre waterfront Holiday Drive property for $4.1 million in 2012, records show. Built in 1997, the nearly 7,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house has a pool, dock, and 420 feet of water frontage, the listing shows.

Creel hired Miami-based MV Group USA, led by Manny Varas, to complete a renovation of the house in 2013, according to a representative for Varas.

Home prices for Hallandale Beach rose 26.3 percent, year-over-year, as of December, Realtor.com shows.

Broward County’s luxury residential market, particularly in Fort Lauderdale, has continued to show price growth despite a decline in sales volume.

Earlier this month, the founder of a mattress retailer sold a mansion across the street from the ocean for $12.6 million in Fort Lauderdale. In December, brothers Seth and Brad Cohen bought the historic waterfront Busch family estate in Fort Lauderdale as a teardown for $19.5 million. That same month, hedge funder Donald Sussman sold a waterfront lot in Fort Lauderdale for $17 million.