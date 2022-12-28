Open Menu

Hedge funder Donald Sussman sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale lot for $17M

Sussman more than doubled his initial investment

Miami /
Dec.December 28, 2022 04:00 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2401 Laguna Drive, Fort Lauderdale with Paloma Partners' Donald Sussman (Google Maps, Paloma Partners)

2401 Laguna Drive, Fort Lauderdale with Paloma Partners’ Donald Sussman (Google Maps, Paloma Partners)

Hedge funder Donald Sussman sold a waterfront lot in Fort Lauderdale for $17 million to a Texas-based aerospace executive in an off-market deal.

The Laguna Property Trust sold the 0.7-acre lot at 2401 Laguna Drive to Arrowhead Hillcountry Investments, a Texas LLC managed by Edward J. Chalupa, records show. Chalupa is the president of Advanced Integration Technology, a Plano, Texas-headquartered aerospace company.

Sussman is founder and chief investment officer of Paloma Partners, a hedge fund based in Greenwich, Connecticut. Paloma operates a number of funds catering mostly to institutional investors. He is also the ex-husband of billionaire Laurie Tisch, the daughter of Loews Corporation co-founder and namesake of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. His daughter Emily Tisch Sussman is a prominent political strategist for the Democratic party.

Sussman also sits on the board of directors for the Center for American Progress.

The Paloma boss bought the Fort Lauderdale property for $8 million in 2014, according to property records. It sits on a corner lot in the Harbor Beach neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale.

The property has been listed on-and-off since 2016, with the asking price steadily rising from the initial $9.9 million to the $14 million last listed in March, according to the MLS. A previous listing for the property shows it has 390 feet of water frontage with a newly built dock.

Sussman also owns a 1.4-acre estate he bought from Florida’s fallen foreclosure king David Stern for $27.5 million in 2015. It held the price record for Broward County home sales until this past July, when a Harbor Beach estate set the record at $28.5 million – only to be broken in short succession by a spec estate that sold for $32.5 million in August.

Demand for waterfront property has sent prices soaring in Fort Lauderdale and across South Florida. In July, a California restaurant owner bought a waterfront mansion for $13 million that had last sold for $7.5 million the year prior.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFort Lauderdaleluxury real estatewaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Caesars Entertainment's Thomas Reeg, The Cordish Companies’ David Cordish (sellers); Topgolf's Artie Starrs; an aerial of the development site at Southwest Third Street and Southwest 23rd Avenue in Pampano Beach (Getty, Google Maps, Caesar's Entertainment, The Cordish Companies, Topgolf)
    Topgolf advances plans for first Broward location with $15M land deal
    Topgolf advances plans for first Broward location with $15M land deal
    Business men queuing for country club
    Luxury housing boom leads to waitlists at Palm Beach’s private clubs
    Luxury housing boom leads to waitlists at Palm Beach’s private clubs
    From left: 5200 Town Center Circle, Rockpoint Group's Bill Walton and Keith Gelb, 1221 Brickell Avenue, 100 Southeast Second Street (Rockpoint Group, Google Maps, LoopNet)
    Here are South Florida’s top office sales of 2022
    Here are South Florida’s top office sales of 2022
    From left: Clarion Partners’ David Gilbert and Bainbridge Companies’ Richard Schechter with 5401 Wiles Road
    Bainbridge buys Coconut Creek apartment complex for $69M
    Bainbridge buys Coconut Creek apartment complex for $69M
    A photo illustration of 6155 Southwest 106th Street in Pinecrest (Getty, Compass)
    Pinecrest mansion sells for record $10M
    Pinecrest mansion sells for record $10M
    Kolter Urban’s Bob Vail with rendering of Selene Oceanfront Residences (Kolter Urban)
    Kolter nabs $240M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale condo towers
    Kolter nabs $240M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale condo towers
    Lori Sidman and 6330 Allison Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    Hedge funder’s wife sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $13M
    Hedge funder’s wife sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $13M
    241 Jungle Road and RH Real Estate Organization's Rob Heyvaert (Motive Partners Holdings, Google Maps)
    Private equity chief flips non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for record $51M
    Private equity chief flips non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for record $51M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.