Open Menu

Wynwood Plaza project scores $215M construction loan

Bank OZK is the lender for office, apartment and retail development

Miami /
Jan.January 20, 2023 01:16 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Renderings of The Wynwood Plaza with L&L’s David Levinson and Robert Lapidus, Oak Row’s Erik Rutter and David Weitz, Marcelo Claure and Shorenstein’s Matt Knisely

Renderings of The Wynwood Plaza with L&L’s David Levinson and Robert Lapidus, Oak Row’s Erik Rutter and David Weitz, Marcelo Claure and Shorenstein’s Matt Knisely (L&L, Shorentein, JDH, LinkedIn)

In yet another sign that lenders are still confident in the South Florida market, a mixed-use office development in Wynwood secured a $215 million construction loan.

Little Rock, Arkansas-based Bank OZK provided the loan to L&L Holding Company, Oak Row Equities, San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties and Marcelo Claure’s Miami-based Claure Group for the Wynwood Plaza, a 1-million-square-foot office, apartment and retail project planned for 95 Northwest 29th Street in Miami.

Renderings of The Wynwood Plaza

Renderings of The Wynwood Plaza (IMERZA)

The assemblage is anchored by the former Rubell Family Collection properties. Rubell moved its museum to a new space in Allapattah.

Newmark’s Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub represented New York-based L&L and Oak Row in finding additional partners, according to a press release. Berkadia’s Scott Wadler and Michael Basinski arranged the construction loan. Bank OZK and other lenders have been providing large loans in South Florida, despite the challenging interest rate environment and the trend of banks pulling back overall.

Construction of the Wynwood Plaza will begin “immediately,” according to the release. The development could be completed in 2025. It includes a 12-story, 266,000-square-foot office building, a 509-unit luxury rental building, 32,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor retail space, and a 26,000-square-foot public plaza. Gensler is the architect and James Corner Field Operations is designing the outdoor spaces.

Renderings of The Wynwood Plaza

Renderings of The Wynwood Plaza (Gensler)

L&L and Oak Row, previously called Carpe Real Estate Partners, paid about $54 million for the 3-acre assemblage on Northwest 29th and 30th streets, between Northwest First and North Miami avenues, just over a year ago. The deal had been in contract since 2020.

Investment firm Claure Group, an investor in the project, pre-leased the entire 25,400-square-foot eighth floor for its headquarters. Marcelo Claure left SoftBank and WeWork a year ago over disputes tied to his compensation package. He had been COO of SoftBank since 2018, after leading Sprint.

Renderings of The Wynwood Plaza

Renderings of The Wynwood Plaza (IMERZA)

New York-based law firm Weitz & Luxenberg also took 18,000 square feet on the second floor of the Wynwood Plaza office building.

Read more

The office building’s amenities will include a gym, cafe and lounge, conference spaces, and a rooftop with seating. Apartment residents will have access to four rooftops with a sports court, pools, separate co-working spaces and phone rooms, and its own gym.

Renderings of The Wynwood Plaza

Renderings of The Wynwood Plaza (IMERZA)

The project will mark the second for Oak Row, led by Erik Rutter and David Weitz, in Wynwood. The firm, as Carpe, developed The Oasis in Wynwood, a mixed-use adaptive reuse development where Spotify bases its South Florida headquarters. It also has projects in the pipeline in Miami’s nearby Edgewater and in North Miami.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bank OZKconstruction loansMiami-Dade CountymultifamilyofficesretailSouth Florida Multifamily Marketwynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of Oko Group’s 830 Brickell in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood and Stephen Ross’ One Flagler in downtown West Palm Beach
    South Florida office rents rise in the fourth quarter
    South Florida office rents rise in the fourth quarter
    From left: Randall Realty Group’s Jordan, Jim, and Benjamin Randall along with 2875 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach (Getty, LoopNet, Randall Realty Group)
    Randall Realty pays $15M for Palm Beach office-retail building
    Randall Realty pays $15M for Palm Beach office-retail building
    Boyd Watterson's Brian Gevry and Healthcare Realty Trust’s Todd Meredith with 9800 West Commercial Boulevard
    Boyd Watterson drops $38M for veterans clinic in Sunrise
    Boyd Watterson drops $38M for veterans clinic in Sunrise
    From left: Taylor Collins and Jon Paul Perez with Rivage
    Related, partners launch sales of Bal Harbour condos, with PH asking over $65M
    Related, partners launch sales of Bal Harbour condos, with PH asking over $65M
    From left: Dev Motwani, Soleste in Dania Beach, Alta Developers' Raimundo Onetto and Alta’s Crest at Pinecrest
    Map: Here’s where South Florida is getting new apartments this year
    Map: Here’s where South Florida is getting new apartments this year
    550 Bush Road (Google Maps, Getty)
    Jupiter OKs Rich Properties’ townhouse project on church site
    Jupiter OKs Rich Properties’ townhouse project on church site
    Jesta Group’s CEO Elliott Aintabi with a rendering of the project (Kobi Karp, Getty)
    Jesta wins approval for apartment, hotel project on Shuckers site
    Jesta wins approval for apartment, hotel project on Shuckers site
    Alex Karakhanian, Avra Jain, Michael Comras and home design stores in Miami’s Upper Eastside (LNDMRK Development, Vagabond Group, Comras Company, Getty, property photos by Francisco Alvarado for The Real Deal)
    Landlords target home design tenants for empty MiMo retail spaces
    Landlords target home design tenants for empty MiMo retail spaces
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.