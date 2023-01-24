UPDATED, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m.: The priciest condo sale last week in Miami-Dade County was more than double that of the week prior, as the average sale price rose and average days on the market lengthened.

Prices for the top 10 sales last week ranged from $2.4 million to $15.5 million, compared with $1.2 million to $7.6 million the previous week, when two separate condo sales tied for the top spot. Ninety-five condos traded last week, averaging about $991,000 per sale or $593 per square foot. The units spent an average of 69 days on the market, according to MLS data from condo.com.

The week prior, condos sold for an average price of nearly $732,000, or $626 per square foot, and an average of 53 days on the market.

A $15.5 million closing at Fisher Island’s Palazzo Della Luna snagged the top spot last week by a wide margin. Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty had the listing for unit 6823 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive. Karla Abaunza with Luxury Living Realty represented the buyer for the $15.5 million sale.

A condo at Murano at Portofino closed with the second highest price tag at $7.3 million. Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman, and Greg Mirmelli with Wide Bay Luxury II had the listing. Brooke Travis, Michael Light and Elisabeth Gazay, all with Douglas Elliman, worked with the buyer for unit 3201 at 1000 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 15th to Jan. 21st:



Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6823 | 104 days on the market | $15.5M | $3,161 psf | Listing agent: Jill Eber with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza with Luxury Living Realty

Least expensive

The Ocean Club, 789 Crandon Boulevard unit 902 | 16 days on the market | $2.4M | $1,143 psf | Listing agent: James Anthony Campo with My Realty Services | Buyer’s agent: Darin Spencer Raymond with BHHS EWM Realty

Most days on market

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue unit 2403 | 236 days on the market | $4.2M | $1,683 psf | Listing agent: Thiago Costa with Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate | Tatsiana Hladkaya with London Foster Realty

Fewest days on market

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue unit 1002 | 1 day on the market | $2.8M | $1,356 psf | Listing agent: Michelle Duarte with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Carlos Balart with Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate