It’s a tie: Two $7.6 million closings at Grove at Grand Bay and One Thousand Museum topped last week’s condo sales in Miami-Dade County.

Sandra Masis with Cervera Real Estate had the listing for unit 901-S at Grove at Grand Bay at 2675 South Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove. Isabel Castro with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty worked with the buyer.

For the One Thousand Museum sale, Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. Patricia Zimmerman with Great Estates International Realty worked with the seller for unit 3601 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

Prices for the top 10 sales last week ranged from $1.2 million to $7.6 million, compared with $1 million to $4.7 million the previous week. Sale prices dropped off dramatically after the top two sales: The third priciest sale rang in at $3.3 million. Steven Koleno with Beycome of Florida had the listing for that sale, unit 606 at the Mosaic at 3801 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

Information about the buyer’s agent is not available.

Ninety-three condo sales closed last week, spending an average of 66 days on the market. That’s an increase from the week prior, when condos on average spent 53 days on the market. Sales totaled $68 million last week.

Condos sold for an average price of $731,646 — or $626 per square foot, according to data from Condo.com.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 8th to Jan. 14th:



Most expensive

Grove at Grand Bay, 2675 South Bayshore Drive, unit 901-S | 137 days on the market | $7.6M | $1,635 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Masis with Cervera Real Estate | Buyer’s agent: Isabel Castro with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

One Thousand Museum, 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 3601 | 237 days on the market | $7.6M | $1,559 psf | Listing agent: Patricia Zimmerman with Great Estates International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

Yacht Club at Portofino, 90 Alton Road, unit FL-4 | 58 days on the market | $1.2M | $1,145 psf | Listing agent: David Veit with Brown Harris Stevens | Buyer’s agent: Todd Nordstrom with Compass Florida

Most days on market

One Thousand Museum, 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit 3601 | 237 days on the market | $7.6M | $1,559 psf | Listing agent: Patricia Zimmerman with Great Estates International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman

Fewest days on market

Icon South Beach, 450 Alton Road, unit 2902 | 3 days on the market | $3.2M | $1,630 psf | Listing agent: Giorgio Vecchi with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Fabrizio Pellicciotti with Miami Blue Real Estate