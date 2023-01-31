A North Miami Beach-based homebuilder sold a newly completed waterfront spec house in Golden Beach for $15 million.

Records show 422 GB LLC, a Florida entity managed by Tania Van Dam Murciano and Ricardo Halfen, sold the home at 422 Golden Beach Drive to Cypress House Trust, with local attorney David Pratt signing on behalf of the buyer. The true buyer is unknown.

Halfen is CEO of Treo Construction. Records show Van Dam Murciano manages several Florida LLCs with Halfen that are tied to Treo Construction projects.

Alan Eskenazi of Miles Goldstein Real Estate represented the seller, and Andrea Goliger of Lumer Real Estate brought the buyer.

Treo Construction bought the property for $2.2 million in 2020, records show. The homebuilder completed construction of the 6,700-square-foot, seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and one half-bathroom house last year, according to property records. The listing shows the property has 75 feet of canal frontage. Stephanie Halfen of SDH Studio Architecture + Design designed the home.

Golden Beach’s luxury real estate market experienced dramatic price growth during South Florida’s pandemic real estate gold rush, although sales have slowed in recent months as the market has cooled.

In August, a private equity investor paid $25 million for a non-waterfront spec mansion in Golden Beach. In July, retired radio host Tom Joyner sold his oceanfront Golden Beach home for $19 million.

In June, software billionaire Phillip Ragon agreed to buy a trio of oceanfront teardowns in Golden Beach for a combined $90 million.