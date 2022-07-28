Retired radio host Tom Joyner sold his oceanfront Golden Beach home for $19 million, a significant markup from the price he paid for the property six years ago.

Joyner, who was the host of the nationally syndicated “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” from 1994 to 2019, sold his renovated 7,340-square-foot home at 469 Ocean Boulevard to GB Miami Investments, records show. The buyer’s LLC, led by Daniel Gonzalez, financed the deal with a $10.8 million loan from Altamar Financial Group.

Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer and seller of the Golden Beach house. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home was on the market for $20 million.

The deal “confirms that the top tier of the luxury market is likely to sustain,” Goldentayer said.

The beachfront home, on a 0.3-acre beachfront lot, was built in 2007 and gut-renovated in 2020. It was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest that year. The property, designed by Deborah Wecselman, architect Wesley Kean of KoDA and landscape architect Enzo Enea, features an art gallery, boxing ring, and a pool deck with a summer kitchen and louvered beachside cabana, according to the listing.

Joyner paid $10.5 million for the home in 2015, records show, which means he sold it for 80 percent more.

The seller is “deciding his next move,” Goldentayer said.

Residential sales have slowed this summer, though Goldentayer said she received multiple offers for the house. She is also co-listing the Golden Beach property at 355 Ocean Boulevard with Ryan Serhant for $100 million, which if sold at that price would set a record for single-family home sales in Miami-Dade County.

Software billionaire Phillip Ragon recently paid $92.9 million for three adjacent oceanfront homes in Golden Beach that he reportedly plans to tear down.