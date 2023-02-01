Open Menu

Douglas Elliman expands into Weston, opens two offices

Brokerage snags agents from Coldwell Banker Realty and Concierge Real Estate for the move

Miami /
Feb.February 01, 2023 02:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Jay Phillip Parker with 1647 Bonaventure Boulevard and 1675 Market Street

Jay Phillip Parker with 1647 Bonaventure Boulevard and 1675 Market Street (Google Maps, Douglas Elliman)

Douglas Elliman is expanding in Broward County, opening two offices with 10 agents in Weston, The Real Deal has learned.

“Weston is a very important area for us,” said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida, adding that the brokerage anticipates continued inbound migration into Weston, and a strong, growing luxury market.

With the latest additions, Elliman now has 1,200 agents across 25 offices in Florida, according to a press release. In Broward, Elliman also has three offices in Fort Lauderdale.

Elliman’s new Weston offices will be at 1675 Market Street, Suite 211; and 1647 Bonaventure Boulevard. The agents joining the brokerage’s new offices are Jim Norton, Candy Norton, Jean Paul Figallo, Nicole Williamson, Ann Mahfood, Danielle Hyman, Seth Hyman, Jorge Perez, Jesus Sanguinetti, and Sofia Arce.

The Nortons join Elliman after eight years with Coldwell Banker Realty’s Weston office. Figallo comes from Concierge Real Estate, as does Arce. Hyman spent eight years with the Keyes Company prior to joining Elliman.

Read more

“Our company strategy has always been more about the who than how many,” Parker said.

Scoring listings and closing sales are priorities for the brokerage, Parker emphasized. “We try to purge out those agents that are not producing,” he said.

Parker said the expansion was fueled by “organic” recruitment. Agents at other firms approached the brokerage about wanting to work together in Weston, he said.

The new offices come amid a significant cooling across South Florida’s residential market, following a pandemic-fueled frenzy, though prices remain strong. Sales volume for single-family homes in Weston dropped 62.9 percent, in December, year-over-year, while prices jumped 28.6 percent in that same period, to a median of $900,000, according to Redfin.

“I hope that we’re able to do in Weston what we’ve been able to do in so many of our markets,” Parker said. “We are seeing continued, consistent buying and selling activity.”

Parker anticipates more growth for the brokerage in the future, targeting growing luxury markets.

“I don’t expect we’ll go much further than Orlando,” he said. “When we do expand, I want to make sure it’s with the right people.”




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.