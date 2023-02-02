Developers Jackie Soffer and Craig Robins are looking to sell their waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $45 million.

The Sunset Islands home at 2511 Lake Avenue, with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bath, is hitting the market with Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of Coldwell Banker, a spokesperson for the Jills Zeder Group confirmed. The Wall Street Journal first reported the listing.

Though residential sales began to slow last year, many sellers are still testing the market with high asking prices. The top 10 listings in Miami Beach range from $40 million to $150 million, according to Realtor.com.

Soffer, CEO of Aventura-based Turnberry Associates, and Robins, CEO of Miami-based Dacra, have shared the home since they got married in 2015. Records show Robins paid about $1.3 million for the 0.6-acre property, on Sunset Island II, in 1997.

The home was built in 1940 but expanded and renovated throughout the years, most recently in 2015, records show.

The 9,000-square-foot mansion includes a pool, outdoor dining and living areas, a library, a half-basketball court. It has a custom all-white, curvy bathroom designed by the late Zaha Hadid, a Pritzker Prize-winning architect who was close friends with Robins. Hadid, who designed the One Thousand Museum condo tower in downtown Miami, died in Miami Beach in 2016.

Together, Soffer and Robins have six adult children — each had three from previous marriages. They want to sell the home because they are empty nesters, and could move into Robins’ upcoming condo development in the Miami Design District, they told the Wall Street Journal.

Robins, with his partners L Catterton Real Estate and Brookfield Properties, has led the development of the Design District into a luxury retail and dining destination.

In December, the partnership joined with Qatari firm Constellation Hotels Holding, developer Nadim Ashi’s Fort Partners, and New York-based private equity firm Raycliff Capital to purchase more than 2.5 acres along Northeast 39th and 40th streets for a high-end mixed-use development that could include hotel and residential components. They bought the portfolio from Apollo Commercial Real Estate for about $165 million.

Fort Partners owns the Four Seasons properties across South Florida, and is known for developing the hotel-branded condos and hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside, where a resale set the per-square-foot record in Miami-Dade County last year for about $5,800 per foot.