Open Menu

Craig Robins, Fort Partners and Qatari hotelier buy Apollo site in Design District

Development planned for 2.5 acres on 39th, 40th streets assemblage

Miami /
Dec.December 23, 2022 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Nadim Ashi, Craig Robins, and Stuart Rothstein along with 3925 North Miami Avenue (Getty, LoopNet, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance)

From left: Nadim Ashi, Craig Robins, and Stuart Rothstein along with 3925 North Miami Avenue (Getty, LoopNet, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance)

A powerhouse team plans a mixed-use development on a Miami Design District assemblage purchased from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, sources told The Real Deal.

The buyers and seller declined to confirm the price, but sources said it is about $170 million.

The purchasing partnership includes the Qatari firm Constellation Hotels Holding, developer Nadim Ashi’s Fort Partners, New York-based private equity firm Raycliff Capital and Miami Design District Associates. It is buying more than 2.5 acres in the high-end retail and dining district.

The buyers are expected to announce their plans next year. The project would likely include a hotel, sources said.

The 15 buildings run along Northeast 39th and 40th streets from North Miami Avenue to Northeast First Avenue. RedSky and JZ Capital lost the portfolio to Apollo last year. Apollo, along with commercial broker and developer Michael Comras, planned to bring in Restoration Hardware, but that deal blew up this year.

Miami Design District Associates is a partnership between Craig Robins’ company Dacra, L Catterton Real Estate, and Brookfield Properties. Greenwich, Conn.-based L Catterton is backed by the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Fort Lauderdale and Miami-based Fort Partners owns all of the Four Seasons properties in South Florida. The firm developed the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club in Surfside, where a resale set a record for condo sales on a per-square-foot basis earlier this year. It also developed the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale.

Apollo is providing seller financing ranging from about $100 million to $125 million, executives said on a recent earnings call.

RedSky and JZ had spent $236 million to assemble the properties, which consist of small retail buildings, in 2015 and 2016.

RH, the high-end home furnishings retailer previously known as Restoration Hardware, had sued Apollo and Comras over a deal to lease a portion of the assemblage, alleging that their landlord didn’t own up to its end of the deal and wanted to push RH out. The lawsuit was settled in September, once Apollo had a sale in place to this buyer group, sources said.

Robins has led the development of the Miami Design District into a luxury retail mecca that’s home to dozens of major designer brands, including Chanel, Tiffany & Co., Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Fendi, Prada and Saint Laurent, as well as high-end restaurants.

Earlier this year, Miami Design District Associates revealed plans to develop its first Class A office building called The Ursa, though others are in the works in the neighborhood. The 15-story office building is planned for the site at 30 Northeast 39th Street, across the street from the Apollo assemblage.

It’s unclear if the latest project will mark the first ground-up hotel in the district. In May 2021, Miami city commissioners approved amendments to the Design District special area plan that would allow for a 36-story hotel to be built at 3750 Biscayne Boulevard and 299 Northeast 39th Street. SAPs allow owners and developers of 9 or more contiguous acres to seek a slate of zoning changes that allow for denser projects.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Apollo Globalcraig robinsdacraDesign DistrictFort PartnersHotelsLVMHMiami Design District

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    MCR Hotels CEO Tyler Morse and Hyatt Place Miami Airport-East at 3549 LeJeune Road (MCR Hotels, Google Maps)
    Dallas firm buys Hyatt-branded hotel near Miami International Airport
    Dallas firm buys Hyatt-branded hotel near Miami International Airport
    A photo illustration of Jackie Soffer and Rock Soffer along with the Wynwood properties (Getty, Google Maps, Turnberry Associates)
    Turnberry turns to Wynwood, plans mixed-use hotel project
    Turnberry turns to Wynwood, plans mixed-use hotel project
    Confidante Miami Beach
    South Florida’s biggest hotel sales of 2022
    South Florida’s biggest hotel sales of 2022
    Capital Group P3's Mario Caprini and Hensel Phelps' Michael Choutka with rendering of their planned mixed-use development (Capital Group P3 Development, Hensel Phelps, City of Deerfield Beach, Getty)
    Deerfield Beach voters to decide on Hensel Phelps’ mixed-use development
    Deerfield Beach voters to decide on Hensel Phelps’ mixed-use development
    Benito Irastorva with the Embassy Suites hotel (Embassy Suites)
    Developer wins approval for 13-story Embassy Suites hotel in Dania Beach
    Developer wins approval for 13-story Embassy Suites hotel in Dania Beach
    From left: Steve Witkoff, Armando Codina, R. Donahue Peebles, Grant Cardone, Jorge Perez, Stephen Ross, and Alex Sapir (Getty, YouTube)
    Juiciest South Florida real estate lawsuits of 2022
    Juiciest South Florida real estate lawsuits of 2022
    Russell Galbut and Michael Shvo with rendering of office clock tower project at 407 Lincoln Road and 1030 Sixth Street (GFO Investments, SHVO, Getty)
    Miami Beach board approves Galbut hotel, Shvo office project
    Miami Beach board approves Galbut hotel, Shvo office project
    From left: Joseph Chetrit and Meyer Chetrit with the Tides hotel at 1220 Ocean Drive
    Judge approves foreclosure of Chetrit’s Tides hotel in Miami Beach
    Judge approves foreclosure of Chetrit’s Tides hotel in Miami Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.