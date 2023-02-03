Open Menu

Florida board proposes changes to condo reform legislation

State’s building commission suggests removing distinction between coastal and inland properties

Miami /
Feb.February 03, 2023 06:08 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Aerial view of South Florida along with the new report by the Florida Building Commission

Aerial view of South Florida along with the new report by the Florida Building Commission (Getty, Florida Building Commission)

A Florida commission is proposing changes to the state law that legislators passed last year in response to the deadly Surfside condo collapse.

The Florida Building Commission was asked to review inspection requirements and make recommendations regarding the condo building safety law that passed in May. In the board’s 109-page report, it recommends eliminating the distinction between coastal and inland properties “until there is evidence to support their being treated differently.” The report will be addressed at its meeting on Tuesday.

Read more

Florida Senate Bill 4-D institutes 25-year inspections of condo buildings three stories or taller within three miles of the coast, or 30 years if inland. The bill applies statewide.

The building commission is made up of 16 members in the insurance, construction, building management, architecture, government and gas industries.

The commission’s report cites University of Florida research assessing 40-year recertifications in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. It suggests a potential lack of an “appreciable difference” in how coastal and inland buildings deteriorate. If state lawmakers want to keep the distinction between coastal and inland buildings, the commission recommends it come up with boundaries on a map, or that the state use the Coastal Construction Control Line to determine distance from the coast.

Prior to the June 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside that killed 98 people, Miami-Dade and Broward were the only counties statewide to have a 40-year recertification requirement.

The building commission is also seeking authority to create an inspection safety and milestone program, as well as the ability to change or create new rules. Those requirements could be strengthened at a local level.

The May 2022 law also eliminated condo and homeowners’ associations’ ability to waive the funding of their reserves. They now have until the end of 2023 to raise their monthly dues or enact special assessments to fully fund their reserves, if needed.

In Miami-Dade County, condo and homeowners’ associations are now required to publicly disclose their financial and structural health. As of Feb. 1, such associations have to file structural reports, financial statements, insurance policies, budgets, and major planned projects, and continue to do so on an annual basis.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    constructioninsuranceSurfside condo collapse

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Lockton Companies' Fred Zutel, KAR Properties' Shahab Karmely, Bilzin Sumberg's Suzanne Amaducci-Adams, and International Sales Group's Craig Studnicky
    Soaring costs and slowing demand complicate South Florida condo projects
    Soaring costs and slowing demand complicate South Florida condo projects
    The Development site at 9163-9165 Collins Avenue in Surfside with Fort Partners' Nadim Ashi
    Fort Partners pays $42M for Surfside condo development site
    Fort Partners pays $42M for Surfside condo development site
    Kathleen Passidomo and Ron DeSantis (Getty, Kathleen Passidomo)
    Florida Senate passes industry-friendly homeowners insurance reforms
    Florida Senate passes industry-friendly homeowners insurance reforms
    Paul Renner and Kathleen Passidomo (Florida House of Representatives, Kathleen Passidomo, Getty)
    Florida legislature to tackle homeowners insurance crisis in special session
    Florida legislature to tackle homeowners insurance crisis in special session
    Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach at 6969 Collins Avenue (Google Maps)
    Evacuated Port Royale Miami Beach residents can return
    Evacuated Port Royale Miami Beach residents can return
    Two Roads Development's Taylor Collins (Getty, Two Roads Development)
    Two Roads’ Taylor Collins on slowdown, rising interest rates
    Two Roads’ Taylor Collins on slowdown, rising interest rates
    PMG's Dan Kaplan, Ryan Shear and Kevin Maloney with rendering of Waldorf Astoria tower in Miami (PMG, ArX Solutions)
    What it takes to develop a Miami supertall
    What it takes to develop a Miami supertall
    Trump Group's Jules Trump and Suffolk Construction's John Fish with the Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Suffolk Construction, Google Maps)
    Suffolk again sues Estates at Acqualina developer in alleged “Halloween ambush”
    Suffolk again sues Estates at Acqualina developer in alleged “Halloween ambush”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.