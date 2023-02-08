Ritz-Carlton Residences and Cipriani Residences Miami (Catalfumo Company, Mast Capital)

Winter is the season South Florida developers launch their future condominium projects’ sales galleries.

To grab the attention of brokers and potential buyers, developers build out model kitchens and bathrooms and commission fine art. They aim to create elaborate spaces to give the illusion of the building to be — years before the towers are actually completed.

Last week, Cipriani Residences Miami announced its sales gallery opening at 1421 South Miami Avenue. The showroom was designed by 1508 London, and includes re-creations of living areas, Murano glass chandeliers, and a nine-foot-tall scale model of the tower. The gallery includes a built-out model kitchen and primary bathroom, with a solid marble backdrop to a standing bathtub, according to a press release. Cipriani staff greet guests to the gallery.

The planned 80-story, 397-unit tower, a joint venture of Cipriani CEO Giuseppe Cipriani and developer Camilo Miguel Jr.’s Mast Capital, is slated to complete construction in 2026. Units will range from 1,100 square feet to 3,500 square feet, with floor plans offering one- to four-bedroom options. Sales started in April of last year, with Fortune Development Sales tapped to handle sales and marketing. Prices start at $1.4 million.

Sales galleries for Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens; the Perigon; and Sixth&Rio will open soon.

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens’ sales gallery’s grand opening will be held in mid-February at the offices of developer Catalfumo Company at 4001 Designer Center Drive in Palm Beach Gardens. The party will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and valet service.

The project will include three six-story buildings with a total of 98 units, and Catalfumo anticipates a sellout of $500 million when the development is completed, the developer previously told The Real Deal. The buildings are slated for an 11-acre site south of PGA Boulevard. Kevin Spina of the Keyes Company is leading sales for the units, priced from $3.9 million to $8 million.

The Perigon’s sales gallery is set to open later this month in 1 Hotel at 2377 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, according to a spokesperson for the development. The gallery was designed by Tara Bernerd, and will include a model bathroom and a miniaturized version of the 17-story, 82-unit future development to be built at 5333 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. Sales launched in March, with units priced from $3 million.

Sixth&Rio, a development by Ocean Land in Fort Lauderdale, is also opening its sales gallery later this month at 1800 East Las Olas Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the project. The future project at 501 Southeast Sixth Street, led by Ocean Land founder and CEO Jean Francois Roy, was initially meant to be rentals. Compass is leading sales for the nine-story, 94-unit building, with prices starting at $900,000, and ranging to $2 million.

Edgardo Defortuna’s Fortune International Group and Manuel Grosskopf’s Cháteau Group opened the sales gallery for their St. Regis Residences in Sunny Isles Beach in December, after launching sales in March. The two-tower development’s showroom is at 18809 Collins Avenue, near the construction site for the future condominium at 18801 Collins Avenue. The 62-story towers will have a combined 490 units, priced from $3 million to $10 million.

The gallery includes a specially commissioned sculpture by the Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, “Our Nucleus,” which will be moved to the towers once the development is completed, according to published reports.