J-Lo and A-Rod list Malibu beach house for $8M

The couple renovated the three-story home after buying it last February

Aug.August 01, 2020 02:00 PM
Staff
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and their Malibu flip (Getty, Realtor)

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and entertainer Jennifer Lopez are looking to shed a Malibu beach house they bought less than two years ago.

The couple is asking $8 million for the three-story property on Malibu Road, according to the Los Angeles Times. They paid former owner and actor Jeremy Piven $6.6 million for what Lopez last year called “a little fixer-upper next to the water.”

The couple renovated the property last year with the help of HGTV “Fixer Upper” host Joanna Gaines.

The home spans 4,400 square feet and features five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There are balconies facing the water on each floor, as well as wraparound porches on the two lower levels and a smaller porch on the third level. There’s 50 feet of beach frontage.

Piven paid $3.5 million for the home in 2004 and listed it for $10.5 million in 2017 shortly after buying a home in Laurel Canyon.

A-Rod and J-Lo are part of a group openly making a play to buy the New York Mets baseball franchise from the Wilpon family. They’re competing with at least six other groups bidding on the franchise, including a group led by L.A.-based broker and developer Kurt Rappaport. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Celebrity Real EstateHouse flippingMalibu

