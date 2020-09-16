That was fast: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez found a buyer for their Malibu beach house just two months after putting the three-story home on the market.

The home sold for $6.8 million, slightly more than what they paid when they purchased the property last year, according to the Wall Street Journal. It hit the market in late July asking $8 million.

The couple bought the 4,400-square-foot home from actor Jeremy Piven and planned to renovate with help from Joanna Gaines, the shiplap-loving star of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.” A source told the Journal that the renovation never happened, although listing agent Carl Gambino said the electrical and plumbing systems were overhauled and some walls were reframed.

The house has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, along with balconies on each floor to maximize the views over the Pacific Ocean. There’s also 50 feet of beach frontage.

The couple has been making some big real estate moves in the past couple of years: In addition to the Malibu property, they sold an apartment at 432 Park Avenue in New York for $15.75 million.

Most recently, they snagged a huge mansion on Miami Beach’s Star Island for $32.5 million. The waterfront mansion spans 15,000 square feet and has 100 feet of water frontage.

Rodriguez’s former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter listed his Tampa Bay mansion this week for $29 million. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisel Bündchen are currently renting the 30,875-square-foot home. It’s the largest and most expensive home on Tampa’s Davis Island.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch