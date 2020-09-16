Derek Jeter’s superstar tenant may soon have to find new digs.

Jeter, the New York Yankees Hall of Famer and co-owner of the Miami Marlins, is listing his waterfront Tampa mansion for $29 million.

Jeter and his wife, Hannah, are renting out the 30,875-square-foot estate on Davis Islands to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The property is the largest and most expensive home on Davis Islands, located south of downtown Tampa. Stephen Gay of Smith & Associates/Luxury Portfolio International has the listing, according to the New York Times, which first reported the listing.

Jeter, who was voted into the Hall of Fame in January, is chief executive of the Marlins. He and wife moved into a unit at Grove at Grand Bay, a two-tower luxury condo development in Miami’s Coconut Grove, in 2017, with the option to purchase the 19th floor condo.

The Jeters’ Tampa estate, known as “St. Jetersburg,” was built in 2012 on a 1.25-acre property. Jeter’s Kered Connors LLC paid $7.7 million for the lots in 2005 and 2006. The seven-bedroom house includes a wine cellar, gym and movie theater.

The property also features 9,000 square feet of outdoor space, an outdoor kitchen, two boat lifts, a saltwater pool, and two three-car garages.

In Miami, Jeter’s former teammate Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez recently paid $32.5 million for the waterfront estate at 13 Star Island Drive in Miami Beach. [NYT] — Katherine Kallergis