Open Menu

Nextdoor social networking app considers going public

Platform reportedly targeting $4B to $5B valuation

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 19, 2020 10:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar (Getty; iStock)

Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar (Getty; iStock)

Nextdoor, a social network for neighbors sharing information or trading goods and services, is evaluating options to go public, Bloomberg News reported, citing anonymous sources.

The company is targeting a valuation in the range of $4 billion to $5 billion, the sources told the outlet. Nextdoor is considering going public through a direct listing or by merging with a blank-check firm, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

The San Francisco-based social network didn’t respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

Nextdoor has raised about $470 million and was last valued at $2.2 billion about a year ago, according to PitchBook. The company’s platform includes 268,000 neighborhoods globally, including one in every four in the U.S., according to Nextdoor.

While the social network is typically used by neighborhood residents to share tips and other information, it’s also gotten attention from the real estate industry. Brokers can buy ads on the platform, and Nextdoor also has products for local businesses that agents can use to reach potential customers, including a “sponsor a neighborhood” option that targets specific ZIP codes. [Bloomberg News] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Proptechsocial media

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Real Deal's E.B. Solomont

Future City: Blast from past as Neumann’s back; Hospitality startup raises $48M

Future City: Blast from past as Neumann’s back; Hospitality startup raises $48M
Beike Zhaofang founder Zuo Hui (Getty; iStock)

Chinese “seashell house-hunting” proptech firm makes huge splash in US

Chinese “seashell house-hunting” proptech firm makes huge splash in US
Gary Offner of Nasdaq Ventures (inset) and Dealpath's Mike Sroka (Linkedin, Google Maps, Dealpath)

Nasdaq’s VC arm invests in proptech startup Dealpath

Nasdaq’s VC arm invests in proptech startup Dealpath
Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman (iStock; Porch)

Porch is running out of cash: IPO filing

Porch is running out of cash: IPO filing
Breather’s Bryan Murphy (Linkedin)

Breather launches membership program for on-demand offices

Breather launches membership program for on-demand offices
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority veterans Thomas Hennessey (left) and Joseph Beck (LinkedIn)

Proptech investors behind Porch SPAC eye second $175M blank-check company

Proptech investors behind Porch SPAC eye second $175M blank-check company
Alfred CEO Marcela Sapone and Adam Neumann (Getty)

Adam Neumann returns with $30M investment in residential startup

Adam Neumann returns with $30M investment in residential startup
Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman, with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority veterans Thomas Hennessey (left) and Joseph Beck (right) (Ehrlichman and Hennessey via Porch, Beck via LinkedIn)

Porch.com’s losses raised “substantial doubt” about business viability: IPO filing

Porch.com’s losses raised “substantial doubt” about business viability: IPO filing
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.