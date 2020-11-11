Open Menu

Former oceanfront South Florida mansion of Sammy Sosa listed for $20M

Retired right fielder owned the beachfront house from 2013 to 2016

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 11, 2020 03:35 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
667 Ocean Boulevard, Sammy Sosa (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images, and Levy PR)

667 Ocean Boulevard, Sammy Sosa (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images, and Levy PR)

The former Golden Beach home of longtime Chicago Cubs player Sammy Sosa hit the market for nearly $20 million.

The retired Major League Baseball right fielder owned the seven-bedroom, 7,159-square-foot house from 2013 to 2016. He paid $7.6 million for the property at 667 Ocean Boulevard, and sold it three years later for $9.2 million.

The current owner, a trust in the name of hair care executive Scott Scharg, paid $10.6 million for the oceanfront home in 2018. It’s listed for sale with The Atlas Team agents Jared Ringel, Chris Franciosa and Lisa Valko of Compass.

The two-story house, with eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, spiral staircase and oceanfront pool, was built in 1998. It sits on a 24,900-square-foot lot with 75 feet of beach frontage.

Sosa is one of nine players in MLB history to reach 600 career home runs. The Dominican-American played for the Cubs between 1992 and 2004.

Golden Beach, a small oceanfront town north of Sunny Isles Beach, has been home to Tommy Hilfiger, photographer Bruce Weber, Tom Joyner and Yvonne Gibb, the widow of Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees. Last month, the waterfront house at 364 Golden Beach Drive sold for $5.3 million.

In August, the mansion of late real estate developer Sidney Levy at 577 Ocean Boulevard hit the market for nearly $24 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick with 20 East 10th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

    Sarah Jessica Parker’s former townhouse sells after years on the market

    Sarah Jessica Parker’s former townhouse sells after years on the market
    Yoko Ono and John Lennon with 720 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty Images; Zillow)

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Palm Beach estate sells for $36M

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Palm Beach estate sells for $36M
    Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with 1710 Tropical Avenue (Getty, Redfin)

    Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home

    Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home
    Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both bought homes in the Hidden Hills (Getty)

    Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian buy mansions on land once owned by Woodbridge Group

    Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian buy mansions on land once owned by Woodbridge Group
    Ronnie Wood and his London home (Getty, Milton Stone)

    Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood lists colorful London townhouse

    Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood lists colorful London townhouse
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.