TRD's November issue is live for subscribers!

TRD NATIONAL
November 18, 2020
By TRD Staff
The Real Deal’s November national issue is live for digital subscribers and will start hitting doorsteps around the country soon.

While the 2020 election may finally be behind us, real estate players still have a ton of questions about what Biden has in store for the industry. We’ve got some answers for you on that one, as well as inside looks at some of the biggest real estate bets around the country.

Here are some of our biggest stories this month:

  • Our cover story chronicling the 15-year odyssey of Vornado’s 220 Central Park South — the world’s most profitable condo tower
  • What will become of the debt-saddled and highly controversial Trump Organization?
  • Wildfires, hurricanes, epic flooding and the strategic risks (and potential rewards) for major developers and asset managers
  • The mirage of low interest rates: Cheap mortgages have made it a banner year for the U.S. housing market, but who’s slipped through the cracks?
  • TRD’s highly anticipated annual ranking of New York’s leading law firms on property sales and debt deals
  • CMBS loan troubles for Starwood, Brookfield and other investment giants could mean huge problems that have yet to come
  • Former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff on entrepreneurship and investing, the notorious Zestimate, and trashy reality TV

… And much more! Subscribe today and check out the new issue here.

