Poison’s Bret Michaels has closed on a new home in Calabasas, a month after the singer sold his Westlake Village property.

Michaels paid $4.8 million for his new half-acre property in the guard-gated community Oaks of Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The custom house totals 6,000 square feet and is contemporary in style with large windows, wide-plank floors, and mostly white furnishings. The back of the home opens to a covered patio and the swimming pool.

“When you walk in and look out almost any window, you get a view of the entire valley almost to the ocean,” Michaels told the Times.

Marc Shevin with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices had the listing. Jordan Cohen with RE/Max One represented Michaels in the deal.

Michaels sold his Westlake Village home last month for $4.5 million, five years after buying it for $3.5 million. The home and property were both larger than his new property in Calabasas. Michaels is known as leading Poison, whose songs include “Something to Believe in,” “Every Rose Has its Thorn” and “Fallen Angel.”

Michaels has lived in Calabasas before and joins a slew of celebrities there who include Drake, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, as well as Will Smith and Miley Cyrus.

Earlier this month, a price record was set in Calabasas when Khloe Kardashian sold her home to cosmetics entrepreneur Dhar Mann for $15.5 million. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch