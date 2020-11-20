Open Menu

Something to believe in: Poison’s Bret Michaels returns to Calabasas

Frontman paid $5M for home in his old haunt, after selling Westlake Village property

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 20, 2020 04:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bret Michaels and the city of Calabasas (Getty)

Bret Michaels and the city of Calabasas (Getty)

Poison’s Bret Michaels has closed on a new home in Calabasas, a month after the singer sold his Westlake Village property.

Michaels paid $4.8 million for his new half-acre property in the guard-gated community Oaks of Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The custom house totals 6,000 square feet and is contemporary in style with large windows, wide-plank floors, and mostly white furnishings. The back of the home opens to a covered patio and the swimming pool.

“When you walk in and look out almost any window, you get a view of the entire valley almost to the ocean,” Michaels told the Times.

Marc Shevin with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices had the listing. Jordan Cohen with RE/Max One represented Michaels in the deal.

Michaels sold his Westlake Village home last month for $4.5 million, five years after buying it for $3.5 million. The home and property were both larger than his new property in Calabasas. Michaels is known as leading Poison, whose songs include “Something to Believe in,” “Every Rose Has its Thorn” and “Fallen Angel.”

Michaels has lived in Calabasas before and joins a slew of celebrities there who include Drake, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, as well as Will Smith and Miley Cyrus.

Earlier this month, a price record was set in Calabasas when Khloe Kardashian sold her home to cosmetics entrepreneur Dhar Mann for $15.5 million. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
The Studio City house that stood in for Kris Jenner’s home on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is back on the market (Photos via Zillow; Getty)

Fake Kardashian home in Studio City gets price bump

Fake Kardashian home in Studio City gets price bump
Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M

Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M

Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M
Pharrell Williams and David Lerner with a photo of 2545 Northwest Third Avenue and a rendering of the Billionaire Boys Club exterior (Getty, Google Maps, Lerner Family Properties)

Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood

Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood
Marc Anthony lists waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $27M

Marc Anthony lists waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $27M

Marc Anthony lists waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $27M
40 East 94th Street, 415 East 45th Street and Dr. Oz (Photos via StreetEasy, Wikipedia Commons)

Sister of Dr. Oz pulls back curtain on family dispute

Sister of Dr. Oz pulls back curtain on family dispute
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.