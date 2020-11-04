Open Menu

Khloe Kardashian offloads Calabasas manse for record price

Cosmetics entrepreneur Dhar Mann bought the 9.3K-sf home for $15.5M

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 04, 2020 10:40 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Khloé Kardashian (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images)
Khloé Kardashian (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian has parted ways with her Calabasas home in a record-setting deal for the area.

After picking up a mansion in Hidden Hills, Kardashian sold the mansion for $15.5 million, according to Variety. That’s the most ever paid for a house in the city and also more than double the $7.2 million that she paid for it back in 2014.

The buyer was Dhar Mann, who founded the cosmetics subscription service LiveGlam and has a major following on social media and via YouTube. Mann shared news of the deal on Instagram, where he’d been documenting his house hunt.

Kardashian is trading in the now-15-year-old home for a brand new home in Hidden Hills. The mansion was built on half of a three-acre property once owned by Woodbridge Group of Companies. A developer bought the property and built two mansions there. Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner bought the one next door.

Mann’s new home is part of the Estates at the Oaks, a gated community where Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian still owns a home. It sits on 1.3 acres with rolling lawns and gardens.

While the 9,300-square-foot home was built in 2005, Kardashian brought in Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez to overhaul the property. The interiors are now modern in style with black wood floors and modern-style furnishings.

Compass’ Tomer Fridman had the listing. [Variety]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CalabasasCelebrity Real EstateHidden HillsKardashians

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with 1710 Tropical Avenue (Getty, Redfin)

Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home

Bieber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both bought homes in the Hidden Hills (Getty)

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian buy mansions on land once owned by Woodbridge Group

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian buy mansions on land once owned by Woodbridge Group
Eva Chow and 133 S Mapleton Drive (Getty, Realtor)

Eva Chow’s supersized Holmby Hills mansion gets another price cut

Eva Chow’s supersized Holmby Hills mansion gets another price cut
Gene Simmons of Kiss (Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns via Getty Images)

Escape from LA: Kiss’ Gene Simmons lists Beverly Hills mansion

Escape from LA: Kiss’ Gene Simmons lists Beverly Hills mansion
Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet Marie Gretzky with the home (Credit: Google Maps and Allen Berezovsky/WireImage via Getty Images)

“The Great One” lists Thousand Oaks mansion

“The Great One” lists Thousand Oaks mansion
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom buy big in Montecito

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom buy big in Montecito
Steve Levitan and the home (Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images and Google Maps)

Steve Levitan of “Modern Family” fame asks $16M Malibu beach pad

Steve Levitan of “Modern Family” fame asks $16M Malibu beach pad
Jack Giarraputo and the house (Credit: E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Sony Pictures-Los Angeles via Getty Images, and Douglas Elliman)

Shovel-ready in Malibu: Producer Jack Giarraputo lists land for $32M

Shovel-ready in Malibu: Producer Jack Giarraputo lists land for $32M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.