Khloe Kardashian offloads Calabasas manse for record price

Khloe Kardashian has parted ways with her Calabasas home in a record-setting deal for the area.

After picking up a mansion in Hidden Hills, Kardashian sold the mansion for $15.5 million, according to Variety. That’s the most ever paid for a house in the city and also more than double the $7.2 million that she paid for it back in 2014.

The buyer was Dhar Mann, who founded the cosmetics subscription service LiveGlam and has a major following on social media and via YouTube. Mann shared news of the deal on Instagram, where he’d been documenting his house hunt.

Kardashian is trading in the now-15-year-old home for a brand new home in Hidden Hills. The mansion was built on half of a three-acre property once owned by Woodbridge Group of Companies. A developer bought the property and built two mansions there. Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner bought the one next door.

Mann’s new home is part of the Estates at the Oaks, a gated community where Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian still owns a home. It sits on 1.3 acres with rolling lawns and gardens.

While the 9,300-square-foot home was built in 2005, Kardashian brought in Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez to overhaul the property. The interiors are now modern in style with black wood floors and modern-style furnishings.

Compass’ Tomer Fridman had the listing. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch