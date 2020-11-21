Open Menu

Fake Kardashian home in Studio City gets price bump

Kris Jenner’s “home” now asking $8M

Nov.November 21, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
The Studio City house that stood in for Kris Jenner’s home on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is back on the market (Photos via Zillow; Getty)

The Los Angeles house that stood in for Kris Jenner’s home on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is back on the market with a new, higher asking price.

The 7,843-square-foot home first listed in June, asking $7.8 million; now, that ask is up to $8 million, according to the New York Post.

The property has been on and off the market for the last decade. It last sold in late 2018 for $5.3 million, and reappeared just six months later. The current asking price is the highest it’s been at since mid-2017, when it was listed for $8.6 million.

The home was built in 1983 in the quasi-Mediterranean style that was popular in the 1980s and ’90s. The exteriors were used to represent Jenner’s house on the long-running reality show, but its interiors were never shown. Jenner never owned the property.
There are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a main suite with a private patio. Amenities include a wine cellar and screening room. The property totals under an acre and the backyard has a saltwater swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen.
Jenner recently bought a new home in Hidden Hills, next door to where Khloe Kardashian also recently snagged a house.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch

