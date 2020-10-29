Kris Jenner sold her Hidden Hills mansion earlier this year, but she isn’t leaving the area.

The Kardashian family matriarch and her daughter Khloe Kardashian have each just purchased neighboring mansions in the tony San Fernando Valley neighborhood, according to Variety.

At one point, the Ponzi scheme-linked development firm Woodbridge Group of Companies owned the property. It later sold the site to a developer who built the mansions, according to the report.

Jenner’s and Kardashian’s purchases are said to be in the eight figures, and each mansion spans more than 10,000 square feet. They were built by the same developer and completed this year, Variety reported. Details are scant, but one home is said to be 16,500 square feet with 8 bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.

They each sit on an acre and a half of land that was once one three-acre parcel owned by the father of “Million Dollar Listing” star Tracy Tutor.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also live in the neighborhood.

Kylie Jenner also bought a property in the neighborhood this year. She paid $15 million in May for a vacant five-acre site, also once owned by Woodbridge. The firm developed a mansion there, but the subsequent owner and developer demolished it.

Khloe Kardashian is also looking to sell a mansion she owns in Calabasas. She paid Justin Bieber $7.2 million for the home in 2014, and now wants $19 million for the house. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch