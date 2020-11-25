Open Menu

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner prepare NJ home for arrival

Plans reveal expansion of Bedminster “cottage” at Trump National Golf Club

Nov.November 25, 2020 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner with the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster (Getty; Trump Org)

New Jersey could be getting some part-time neighbors back on a full-time basis.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are expanding their “cottage” by the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. In the plans are four new pickleball courts, a relocated heliport, and a spa and yoga complex, the New York Times reported.

The renovations are taking place as Manhattan awaits the couple’s decision about returning there with their three children when they exit Washington. Speculation has been rampant that the power couple would not be welcomed back by New York high society after their defending of Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump, the past four years.

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign adviser, told the Times that though he isn’t offering the couple advice, “I’m moving to Florida next year for taxes and lifestyle.” But Kushner Companies, Jared’s former and perhaps future real estate firm, is based in New York City and has extensive holdings in New Jersey.

Trump and Kushner previously updated the cottage in 2016, adding a basement and a fireplace sitting room. Now they are expanding the master bedroom, bath and dressing room, as well as adding two new bedrooms, a study and a ground floor veranda.

Plans also call for adding five more 5,000 square foot cottages to the property, a recreation complex with spa treatments and a “general store.”

Celebrity Real EstateDonald Trump

