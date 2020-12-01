Open Menu

You get a condo! Billionaire Lawrence Stroll sells Oprah’s former Fisher Island penthouse

Oprah owned the condo between 1995 and 2001

Miami
Dec. 01, 2020
By Katherine Kallergis
Oprah Winfrey and (inset) Lawrence Stroll over the unit (Getty)

The luxury penthouse that made Oprah Winfrey a South Florida homeowner has sold for $20 million.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll sold the Fisher Island condo to an undisclosed buyer for a hefty profit, six years after acquiring the four-bedroom, 6,170-square-foot condo for $13.5 million. The $20 million price tag breaks down to $3,242 per square foot, which marks a record for Fisher Island this year, according to Luxe Living Realty.

Oliver Lloyd

Broker Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty represented the seller and Oliver Lloyd of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. Both declined to comment.

Winfrey bought the unit in 1995, and sold it six years later to former Campbell’s Soup chairman George Sherman for $6.5 million. Sherman then sold it to Stroll’s company in 2014, property records show.

Dora Puig

The unit features 20-foot arched ceilings, a fireplace, leather upholstered walls, a larger master suite, an office and a gym. It was most recently on the market for nearly $25 million.

Stroll, a businessman who is executive chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda, is known for taking Michael Kors public in 2011. He also owns Racing Point F1 Team, which will be rebranded as Aston Martin next year. Forbes pegs his net worth at $2.6 billion.

Fisher Island is one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S., and is accessible only by boat or ferry. The entrance fee for an equity membership at the Fisher Island Club is $250,000, and provides access to the island’s private marina, golf course, spa, restaurants, school and retail. In August, an heir to George Wackenhut, founder of his eponymous security firm, paid $15 million for a penthouse at 5203 Fisher Island Drive.

As for Winfrey, last year she paid $6.85 million to acquire actor Jeff Bridges’ Spanish Revival home in Montecito, California, bringing the billionaire mogul’s total spent in the area to $86 million.




