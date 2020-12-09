Open Menu

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner revealed as buyers of Miami Beach mansion

Keith Menin sold the waterfront home in August Story type: News

Miami /
Dec.December 09, 2020 05:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner with 2318 North Bay Road (Getty)

Model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are reportedly the buyers of a waterfront Miami Beach mansion that sold over the summer for $23.5 million.

Kloss recently posted a photo on Instagram in the pool of the mansion at 2318 North Bay Road, and Page Six first reported that the couple purchased the home. Hospitality mogul Keith Menin sold the eight-bedroom, nearly 15,000-square-foot mansion in August to Malibu Summer 2020 LLC, a Delaware company, as trustee of the Malibu Summer Land Trust.

The deed lists the buyer’s address as that of San Francisco investment firm Iconiq Capital.

Kushner won’t be too far away from his brother’s recent purchase. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, planning for their post-White House lives, are reportedly spending $30 million to buy a waterfront lot on Indian Creek Island.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman represented the seller in the Kloss and Kushner deal, and Gene Martinez of Compass represented the buyer. Harris and Menin declined to comment, and Martinez could not immediately be reached for comment.

At the time of the sale, the brokerages involved said the property sold to a family from New York.

Menin, a principal at Menin Hospitality, paid just over $12 million for the property in August 2019, meaning he flipped it for a 48 percent increase in a year.

Menin is also tied to the buyer of Cher’s former Miami Beach mansion, which sold this week for $17 million.




