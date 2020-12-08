Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have set their post-White House sights on Miami.

The couple is spending $30 million to purchase a waterfront lot on Indian Creek Island in a deal that’s set to close Dec. 17, according to the New York Post.

Famed singer Julio Iglesias sold the 1.8-acre property, which the Post reported is Lot 4. Iglesias listed the land earlier this year for $31.8 million. It has about 200 feet of water frontage.

On the exclusive guarded and gated island north of Miami Beach, their new neighbors include billionaire hedge funder Eddie Lampert, Hotels.com co-founder Bob Diener, Carl Icahn and Jeffrey Soffer.

Trump and Kushner reportedly eyed properties in the Miami and Palm Beach areas. They’ve been renting a house in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C., for $15,000 a month.

The couple is also expanding their “cottage” by the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, to include four new pickleball courts, a relocated heliport, and a spa and yoga complex, according to the New York Times.

People magazine reported that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be heading to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach after he leaves office. There, the staff is renovating the first family’s 2,000-square-foot residence. Melania is also reportedly looking to place their son Barron in school in Florida.

In addition to President Trump’s properties in South Florida, Kushner Companies has a number of projects planned in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

