Open Menu

Musician Nicky Jam relists Palm Island home at a loss

Rapper paid $3.4M for 3,600 sf home in 2018

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 12, 2020 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nicky Jam and his Miami Beach home (Getty, Prestige Realty Group)

Nicky Jam and his Miami Beach home (Getty, Prestige Realty Group)

Nicky Jam is trying again to sell his Miami Beach home — and this time, he’s looking at taking a loss.

Jam paid $3.4 million for the 3,600-square-foot home in Palm Island two years ago, but is now asking just $3.3 million for the property, according to Variety.

He first tried selling the home last year with an asking price of $3.65 million. The ask was eventually dropped to $3.5 million. Eventually, it was taken off the market, then re-listed at its current price. Tony Rodriguez Tellaheche with Prestige Realty Group has the listing.

The home at 240 Palm Avenue was developed by Sabal Development, which paid $950,000 for the development site in 2016. The property was completed in 2016.

The five-bedrooms, five-bathroom home is modern both inside and out, with an open-concept living room and kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows lead to the backyard and patio, which has a pool. The second floor has a balcony running the length of the house.

The exteriors are mostly right angles with a mix of wood cladding and black-and-white painted stucco.

The lot is about a fifth of an acre and packs in an infinity pool and two-car garage. Residents of the gated community have access to shared tennis and basketball courts.

Businessman Joel Meyerson recently bought a home on Palm Island for $11 million.

 

[Variety] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
RealPlus’ Eric Gordon, Michael Gabriel and REBNY's James Whelan and Ninve James (Gordon by Emily Assiran; Whelan via Facebook/REBNY) 

Accusations, a secret rival and brewing legal fight embroils new listings portal

Accusations, a secret rival and brewing legal fight embroils new listings portal
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with 26 Indian Creek Island Road (Getty, Google Maps)

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen revealed as buyers of Indian Creek property

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen revealed as buyers of Indian Creek property
Ronita Kalra (Photo via Facebook)

Elliman’s Ronita Kalra jumps to Compass

Elliman’s Ronita Kalra jumps to Compass
Analysts predict that more than $3.7 trillion of mortgages will be extended by the end of the year. (iStock)

Mortgage originations on track to beat 2003 record

Mortgage originations on track to beat 2003 record
The Real Deal's December 2019 and September 2019 issues

The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards

The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.