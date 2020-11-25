The CEO and president of a cosmetics and lotions manufacturer paid $10.65 for a waterfront Palm Island mansion.

Records show Joel J. Meyerson, as trustee of The Martial Trust Under Article VIII of the Amended and Restated Tamra Meterson Revocable Trust, bought the home at 24 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach from Sharem Properties LLC, a Florida company managed by Efren Yaber Jimenez.

Meyerson is the CEO and president of Miami-based Pure Source, a contract manufacturer of creams, lotions, liquids, gels, tablets, capsules and patches. It was founded in 1995.

Jimenez is an administrator for Televisa, a Mexican television production company, according to his LinkedIn. He acquired the property in 2006 from City National Bank of Florida, according to property records.

The home, built in 2000, went on the market in November of 2018 with an asking price of $15.3 million. After a series of price chops, it most recently listed in September for $11.7 million.

Saddy Delgado of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented Jimenez, while Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented Meyerson.

The two-story, 6,996-square-foot house sits on over half an acre of land and comes with a guest house. It also features seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and a four-car garage. The outdoor area has a pool, a dock and 100 feet of water frontage, according to the listing.

Meyerson also owns a 19,350-square-foot estate in Miami Beach that he listed for $29.5 million in 2017.

Palm Island has seen many high-priced sales in recent months. A London investor sold his waterfront Palm Island mansion for $20.5 million, a former Miss Ukraine paid $19.75 million for a waterfront mansion, and an investor bought rapper Birdman’s former home for $10.85 million.