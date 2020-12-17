Open Menu

Knockout deal: Sylvester Stallone spends $35M on Palm Beach estate

Sellers bought the house for $26.7M in 2018

Miami /
Dec.December 17, 2020 04:15 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and 1480 North Lake Way (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and 1480 North Lake Way (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Sylvester Stallone is the buyer of a Palm Beach estate.

The Oscar-nominated star and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, purchased the mansion at 1480 North Lake Way for $35.4 million, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

Records show Stallone bought the home in the name of Southpaw Trust — a clever nod to one of his most memorable films, “Rocky.” The sellers are Cindy L. and Ronald G. McMackin, who own the engineering subcontracting firm Pan-Pacific Mechanical, which has offices in California and Hawaii. Cindy is the president of the company and Ronald is the chairman and CEO.

The Southpaw Trust, with Lester J. Knispel listed as trustee, took out a $15 million mortgage from CIBC Bank USA, records show.

The McMackins bought the 10,539-square-foot home from Lawrence Moens in 2018 for $26.7 million.

The property hit the market in June with an asking price of $37.8 million, according to Realtor.com. Moens represented the McMackins in the deal, and Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented Stallone.

Built in 2014, the estate includes three separate structures: the main house, a guest house and a guest pavilion, according to the listing. Property records show the lot spans more than an acre.

In total, the property has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The house has views of the water and more than 250 feet of sandy beachfront.

Stallone adds to celebrities who have lived in the Palm Beach area. This month, Jimmy Buffett sold his Palm Beach home for $7 million, and Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg sold his home in Delray Beach for $5 million. In July, Bon Jovi bought an oceanfront Palm Beach estate for $43 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstatePalm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Steve Nash and his townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn (Getty, Google Maps)

    Steve Nash bags Brooklyn townhouse for $5M

    Steve Nash bags Brooklyn townhouse for $5M
    Alex Rodriguez and Adi Chugh (Getty)

    Alex Rodriguez and Adi Chugh join $650M hotel fund

    Alex Rodriguez and Adi Chugh join $650M hotel fund
    Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens (Paramount Realty, Getty)

    Trump GoFundMe update: $6K raised, $2.994M to go

    Trump GoFundMe update: $6K raised, $2.994M to go
    Nicky Jam and his Miami Beach home (Getty, Prestige Realty Group)

    Musician Nicky Jam relists Palm Island home at a loss

    Musician Nicky Jam relists Palm Island home at a loss
    Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with 26 Indian Creek Island Road (Getty, Google Maps)

    Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen revealed as buyers of Indian Creek property

    Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen revealed as buyers of Indian Creek property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.