Open Menu

Selling paradise: Jimmy Buffett gets $7M for Palm Beach home

Buffett bought the home in 2011 for nearly $5M

Miami /
Dec.December 01, 2020 02:45 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jimmy Buffett and 309 Garden Road (Getty, Denise A. Hanley)

Jimmy Buffett and 309 Garden Road (Getty, Denise A. Hanley)

Jimmy Buffett won’t be wastin’ away in his Palm Beach home. The “Margaritaville” singer and business mogul sold his home for $6.9 million.

Buffett, alongside his wife, Jane, sold their house at 309 Garden Road to Warren B. and Allison Kanders, property records show. The “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer-songwriter put his house on the market in October for $7.6 million with Denise Hanley of Denise A. Hanley, Inc.

Buffett paid nearly $5 million for the three-bedroom, 4,783-square-foot home in 2011. The non-waterfront Palm Beach home, with a pool, was built in 2003.

Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented the buyers in this latest deal.

Warren Kanders, a businessman and philanthropist, is chairman and CEO of Safariland parent Maui Acquisition Corp. Both Warren and Allison have been involved with the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City: Warren was vice-chairman of the museum and Allison was co-chair of the painting and sculpture committee.

Buffett founded his Margaritaville hospitality company called Margaritaville Holdings LLC, which has locations in the U.S., Canada and Caribbean, including in South Florida.

The Palm Beach luxury market has been incredibly active during the pandemic. Last month, closed sales include the $14 million trade of a Palm Beach penthouse and cabana, as well as the former owner of the San Francisco Giants paying $6.1 million for a house, and attorney Jonathan Sack buying a $13 million mansion on the expensive island.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstatePalm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Oprah Winfrey and (inset) Lawrence Stroll over the unit (Getty)

    You get a condo! Billionaire Lawrence Stroll sells Oprah’s former Fisher Island penthouse

    You get a condo! Billionaire Lawrence Stroll sells Oprah’s former Fisher Island penthouse
    Stephen Marley with 27440 Southwest 187th Avenue (Getty, The Carroll Group)

    Jammin: Son of Bob Marley buys Homestead estate

    Jammin: Son of Bob Marley buys Homestead estate
    Shahla and Hushang Ansary with Sun and Surf One Hundred building in Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

    Billionaire’s wife pays $14M for Palm Beach penthouse and cabana

    Billionaire’s wife pays $14M for Palm Beach penthouse and cabana
    Widow of late San Francisco Giants owner buys Palm Beach home

    Widow of late San Francisco Giants owner buys Palm Beach home

    Widow of late San Francisco Giants owner buys Palm Beach home
    Jarrett Posner, Pablo Escobar with 5860 North Bay Road (The Waterfront Team)

    Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M

    Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M
    Pharrell Williams and David Lerner with a photo of 2545 Northwest Third Avenue and a rendering of the Billionaire Boys Club exterior (Getty, Google Maps, Lerner Family Properties)

    Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood

    Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood
    8 Windsor Court and Jonathan Sack (Google Maps)

    Attorney buys Palm Beach mansion for $13M

    Attorney buys Palm Beach mansion for $13M
    Lawrence Kaplan and Bart Halpern with 2299 Ibis Isle Road East, Palm Beach (Getty, Corcoran) 

    Textile designer pays $7M for waterfront Palm Beach home

    Textile designer pays $7M for waterfront Palm Beach home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.