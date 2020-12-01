Jimmy Buffett won’t be wastin’ away in his Palm Beach home. The “Margaritaville” singer and business mogul sold his home for $6.9 million.

Buffett, alongside his wife, Jane, sold their house at 309 Garden Road to Warren B. and Allison Kanders, property records show. The “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer-songwriter put his house on the market in October for $7.6 million with Denise Hanley of Denise A. Hanley, Inc.

Buffett paid nearly $5 million for the three-bedroom, 4,783-square-foot home in 2011. The non-waterfront Palm Beach home, with a pool, was built in 2003.

Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented the buyers in this latest deal.

Warren Kanders, a businessman and philanthropist, is chairman and CEO of Safariland parent Maui Acquisition Corp. Both Warren and Allison have been involved with the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City: Warren was vice-chairman of the museum and Allison was co-chair of the painting and sculpture committee.

Buffett founded his Margaritaville hospitality company called Margaritaville Holdings LLC, which has locations in the U.S., Canada and Caribbean, including in South Florida.

The Palm Beach luxury market has been incredibly active during the pandemic. Last month, closed sales include the $14 million trade of a Palm Beach penthouse and cabana, as well as the former owner of the San Francisco Giants paying $6.1 million for a house, and attorney Jonathan Sack buying a $13 million mansion on the expensive island.