There was no raging inferno or even any Dothraki khals, but Emilia Clarke did not walk away from her Venice home sale unscathed.

The actress, immortalized by her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the seven-season epic “Game of Thrones,” took a loss on her Los Angeles–area two-bedroom, unloading it for $4.4 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

She had paid $4.64 million in 2016, when her dragon-queen character was still plotting to seize power in the Seven Kingdoms of George R. R. Martin’s fantasy world. The show ended in 2019.

Clarke initially listed the two-story home at 645 Millwood Avenue for $5 million, then cut that figure twice before settling for $100,000 less than her last asking price. The buyer has not been identified. Douglas Elliman’s Juliette Hohnen and Pinnacle Estate Properties’ Ruby Fay had the listing. Katie Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners brought the buyer.

Built in 2009 off Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the 2,817-square-foot residence features a 30-foot pool and is guarded by 80-year-old olive trees, privacy hedges and ivy-strewn gates, but no dragons. Its three bathrooms do not feature skin-scalding water that only Clarke can tolerate.

The Times called it a modern retreat with indoor-outdoor spaces and dramatic accent pieces in almost every room, but no Iron Throne, which might explain the less than robust bidding.

The sale was not quite the ending that Clarke was hoping for, something fans of her signature series can appreciate. [LAT] — Erik Engquist