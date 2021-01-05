Dynamic Star continues to snap up properties as it moves forward with a massive mixed-use project in the Bronx.

Dynamic Star purchased a concrete plant site along the Major Deegan Expressway for $21 million, Crain’s reported. Galway Realty sold the property.

The development firm intends to incorporate the new parcel into Fordham Landing, the $3.5 billion megaproject it’s planning in University Heights near the Harlem River.

Fordham Landing could become one New York’s largest real estate project since Hudson Yards. As planned, the project would sit on a 30-acre site and could have 2,380 apartments, including 720 units of affordable housing, according to Crain’s. It would also include about 50,000 square feet of retail space, an 800,000-square-foot life sciences center, a hotel, waterfront bars and restaurants, and an e-sports center.

But it will be some time before that ambitious plan comes to fruition: According to Dynamic Star’s Brad Zackson, the pandemic delayed the project’s timeline by about a year. Now, the development firm is hoping to reach an agreement with the city for the project’s conceptual design in the first half of the year. The project would also need City Council approval through the city’s land use review process, which the firm is hoping to get by 2023.

[Crain’s] — Keith Larsen