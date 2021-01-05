Open Menu

Dynamic Star continues adding to $3.5B Bronx megaproject

The property will be part of Dynamic Star's $3.5 billion Fordham Landing development

New York /
Jan.January 05, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of Fordham Landing and Brad Zackson of Dynamic Star (Photos via Dynamic Star)

A rendering of Fordham Landing and Brad Zackson of Dynamic Star (Photos via Dynamic Star)

Dynamic Star continues to snap up properties as it moves forward with a massive mixed-use project in the Bronx.

Dynamic Star purchased a concrete plant site along the Major Deegan Expressway for $21 million, Crain’s reported. Galway Realty sold the property.

The development firm intends to incorporate the new parcel into Fordham Landing, the $3.5 billion megaproject it’s planning in University Heights near the Harlem River.

Fordham Landing could become one New York’s largest real estate project since Hudson Yards. As planned, the project would sit on a 30-acre site and could have 2,380 apartments, including 720 units of affordable housing, according to Crain’s. It would also include about 50,000 square feet of retail space, an 800,000-square-foot life sciences center, a hotel, waterfront bars and restaurants, and an e-sports center.

But it will be some time before that ambitious plan comes to fruition: According to Dynamic Star’s Brad Zackson, the pandemic delayed the project’s timeline by about a year. Now, the development firm is hoping to reach an agreement with the city for the project’s conceptual design in the first half of the year. The project would also need City Council approval through the city’s land use review process, which the firm is hoping to get by 2023.

[Crain’s] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
BronxCommercial Real EstateDevelopmentDynamic Star

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Photo illustration of Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (Sarva by Sasha Maslov; iStock)

Knotel CEO says flex-office provider has new funding: report

Knotel CEO says flex-office provider has new funding: report
From left:  Joseph Chetrit, 404 Fifth Avenue and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; Google Maps)

WeWork battles Chetrit Group over Midtown lease

WeWork battles Chetrit Group over Midtown lease
Construction spending in November was dominated by housing again as concerns grow about “meager” nonresidential work (iStock)

Homebuilding boom continues with 16% increase

Homebuilding boom continues with 16% increase
Brooklyn Army Terminal and the Guggenheim Museum (Getty, iStock)

Guggenheim renews 31K-sf lease at Brooklyn Army Terminal

Guggenheim renews 31K-sf lease at Brooklyn Army Terminal
Brookfield’s Brian Kingston and Bruce Flatt (Photos via iStock; Brookfield)

Brookfield Property Partners could go private in $6B deal

Brookfield Property Partners could go private in $6B deal
Empty offices, shut down retail stores, closing restaurants and literal fires are among the biggest real estate disasters of 2020. (Getty)

Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020

Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020
Nassau Coliseum and Nick Mastroianni (Getty)

Nassau Coliseum leaseholder Nick Mastroianni touts “pent-up demand” for events, but boost may be temporary

Nassau Coliseum leaseholder Nick Mastroianni touts “pent-up demand” for events, but boost may be temporary
459 Smith Street in Gowanus and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Google Maps, Getty)

All Year in default on $66M Gowanus preferred equity loan

All Year in default on $66M Gowanus preferred equity loan
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.