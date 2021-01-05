Open Menu

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get $37M for Tribeca home

Quarterback, supermodel keep smaller pad in NYC while building dream house in Miami

Jan.January 05, 2021 11:20 AM
TRD Staff
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with 70 Vestry Street (Photos via Getty; 70 Vestry)

Touchdown!

Quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel spouse Gisele Bündchen have sold their Tribeca home at 70 Vestry Street for $37 million, according to the Post.

A Connecticut-based financier reportedly bought the home through a New Haven–based trust.

The couple apparently turned a profit, having paid $25.46 million for the home in 2018.

The unit features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and 1,900 square feet of terrace space.

Read more

Bündchen and Brady are building their new home in Florida, where Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, that does not mean they’re completely abandoning New York City.

“They love the city, and the building, and they are keeping a smaller residence at 70 Vestry,” a source told the Post.

Their new Miami home will be located on exclusive Indian Creek, which is home to such boldface names as Julio Iglesias, model Adriana Lima, billionaires Carl Icahn and developer Jeff Soffer, ex-Sears CEO Eddie Lampert and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

[New York Post] — Sasha Jones

