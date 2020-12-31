Award-winning singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias closed on the sale of a waterfront Indian Creek lot that was reportedly purchased by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Cabana Love LLC sold 4 Indian Creek Island Road to Top Line Ventures Limited, a British Virgin Islands company that lists a Dubai address, for $32.2 million. Iglesias transferred ownership of the lot in November to Cabana Love LLC, which is managed by his attorney, Russell L. King.

Page Six reported earlier this month that Trump and Kushner were set to pay $30 million for the 1.8-acre property, and that the couple was looking at private schools in the area for their children once their time in the White House ends in January.

The Indian Creek deal was expected to close Dec. 17, which is the same date listed on the newly recorded deed. Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented Iglesias.

Representatives for Ivanka Trump and The Jills Zeder Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Iglesias listed the land earlier this year for $31.8 million. It has about 200 feet of water frontage. He originally planned to build homes for his children on the four Indian Creek lots he owned; two remain. In November, Iglesias sold 7 Indian Creek Island Road for $30 million to Dr. Aaron Rollins, the founder of Elite Body Sculpture.

Indian Creek, a guarded and gated island north of Miami Beach, is also home to billionaire hedge funder Eddie Lampert, Hotels.com co-founder Bob Diener, Carl Icahn and developer Jeffrey Soffer. The late Don Shula also lived on Indian Creek.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen recently picked up their own property on the island, spending $17 million for the lot at 26 Indian Creek Island Road, next to Soffer’s house.

Trump and Kushner are also expanding their “cottage” by the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, according to the New York Times.