Open Menu

Manhattan sublease space at record high after 47% jump

18.6M sf, a peak this century, is 27% of available space

New York /
Jan.January 07, 2021 02:00 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
341 Ninth Avenue, 55 Water Street and 1440 Broadway are 3 of the largest post-Covid sublease availabilities. (Google Maps, 55 Water, 1440 Broadway)

341 Ninth Avenue, 55 Water Street and 1440 Broadway are 3 of the largest post-Covid sublease availabilities. (Google Maps, 55 Water, 1440 Broadway)

Sublease space in Manhattan’s office market continued to grow in the last quarter of the year, and has now reached the highest level this century, according to a new report from Savills.

Available sublet space in the borough reached 18.6 million square feet at the end of 2020, a 47 percent increase year-over-year. This outpaced the growth in direct available office space, which increased 32.1 percent over the same period. Sublet supply’s share of total available space now stands at 27.2 percent, still short of the 2009 peak of 30.3 percent.

“With many organizations planning to operate remotely until widespread coronavirus vaccination in mid- to late-2021 and many others considering permanent shifts in office utilization, new sublease spaces will continue to become available as tenants look to right-size their office footprints,” Savills’ New York & tri-state region research director Danny Mangru wrote in the report, noting that sublease supply is on track to surpass 20 million square feet by the end of 2021.

Technology, advertising, media, and information (TAMI) tenants accounted for 41.8 percent of newly available sublease space, followed by financial services and insurance at 17.6 percent and retailers and luxury brands at 13.2 percent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the four largest blocks of sublease space to hit the market all came in the fourth quarter.

The largest addition came from Tokyo-based public relations and advertising company Dentsu, which is seeking to sublease all of its space at Tishman Speyer’s 341 Ninth Avenue, home to the Morgan General Mail Facility or “Morgan North.” Just a year prior, The Real Deal ranked Dentsu’s 324,00-square-foot lease at the building as the fifth-most valuable to be signed in 2019.

The second largest new addition was at RXR Realty’s 620 Sixth Avenue, where WeWork’s 212,000-square-foot space is now up for grabs. Last July, the co-working company, which is aiming for profitability this year, tapped JLL and CBRE to help it fill millions of square feet in vacant space across the country.

S&P Global is looking to sublease 205,700 square feet at the Retirement System of Alabama’s 55 Water Street in the Financial District. In the previous quarter, EmblemHealth had also put up 163,000 square feet for sublease at the same building. Rounding out the top four, Macy’s put 197,200 square feet of office space on the sublease market at CIM Group’s 1440 Broadway.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateOffice LeasingTRD Insights

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Macy’s at Sangertown Square in New Hartford (Google Maps)

    Macy’s to close 4 tri-state locations in next few months

    Macy’s to close 4 tri-state locations in next few months
    From left: 1 Park Avenue, 55 Water Street, 250 Broadway (Photos via Wikipedia, Google Maps, Eastern Consolidated)

    Manhattan office availability hits record high

    Manhattan office availability hits record high
    Hilton Hotel in Times Square (Google Maps)

    Hilton Times Square owner: “Take my hotel, please”

    Hilton Times Square owner: “Take my hotel, please”
    Cushman & Wakefield's Toby Dodd with One Pierrepont Plaza in Brooklyn and One World Trade Center (Photos via Cushman, Brookfield and Pixabay)

    Cushman to consolidate its Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn offices

    Cushman to consolidate its Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn offices
    Miki Naftali of Naftali Group and 470 Kent Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

    Naftali Group files plans for 400-unit towers in Williamsburg

    Naftali Group files plans for 400-unit towers in Williamsburg
    Meadow Partners Managing Partner Jeff Kaplan and 860 Washington Street (Google Maps)

    Meadow Partners picks up 860 Washington ground lease for $230M

    Meadow Partners picks up 860 Washington ground lease for $230M
    Colony Capital chairman Tom Barrack (Getty, iStock)

    Goodbye, LA: Barrack’s Colony packs bags for Florida

    Goodbye, LA: Barrack’s Colony packs bags for Florida
    An aerial view of 595, 611, 627 and 659 Smith Street in Brooklyn with Joseph Nakash, Eli Gindi and Joseph Chetrit (Google Maps; Getty)

    Warehouse planned for Gindi, Chetrit and Nakash site in Red Hook

    Warehouse planned for Gindi, Chetrit and Nakash site in Red Hook
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.