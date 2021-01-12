Open Menu

Plotting new direction, Liam Payne sells Monte Nido compound

Singer-songwriter and One Direction band member had dropped asking from $14M

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 12, 2021 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Liam Payne and his Monte Nido home (Getty, Redfin)

One Direction’s Liam Payne is steering a new course.

The singer-songwriter sold his Spanish-style compound in the Santa Monica Mountains for about $10.2 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. That was $160,000 more than what he paid five years ago.

Payne first listed the property in 2018, asking $14 million, but he also rented it before then. He dropped the price to $10.8 million over the summer.

The property spans almost five acres and is anchored by a 9,700-square-foot main house. There is also a guesthouse, recording studio, pool house, and what the listing calls a “meditation house” on the property.

The main house is typical of Spanish-style homes with wrought-iron accents, hardwood beams, and arched doorways. The home has five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

There is also a home theater, wine cellar, and billiards room, and a double-height library with a fireplace. A path leads from the back of the home over a footbridge and to the swimming pool and spa area.

The remote estate is not far from Malibu, a particularly hot market in recent weeks. Several multimillion-dollar homes have sold in the last month or so there. Actress Gal Gadot is one of the most recent celebrities to buy there. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

 
