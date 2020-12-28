Open Menu

Gal Gadot picks up beachfront penthouse in Malibu

“Wonder Woman” star paid $5M for two-bedroom condo

Dec.December 28, 2020 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Gal Gadot and her Malibu penthouse (Getty, Chris Cortazzo)
Gal Gadot and her Malibu penthouse

It’s a big month for Gal Gadot — and not just because of the debut of “Wonder Woman 1984.”

The actress, whose latest in the “Wonder Woman” series was released Christmas Day, dished out $5 million for a penthouse along Malibu’s waterfront, according to Variety.

Ocean views abound in the 2,000-square-foot pad: The unit features a floor-to-ceiling wall that rolls away for access to a large, seafront balcony. There’s also a dramatic skylight.

The seller was Thai philanthropist and onetime Miss Universe winner Bui Simon. She purchased the condo for $850,000 in 1994, just six years after receiving the crown.

The unit has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, granite kitchen counters and custom cabinets, a soaking tub and two parking spots. The deal works out to $2,500 per square foot.

Gadot and her husband Yaron Varson, a real estate developer in Tel Aviv, also have homes in Israel and Hollywood Hills; they picked up the latter four years ago for $5.6 million.

Simon is also married to a developer, billionaire Herbert Simon, and she has homes in Carbon Beach, Montecito and Pacific Palisades.

[Variety] — Danielle Balbi

