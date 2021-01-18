Open Menu

Phil Collins finds buyer for waterfront Miami Beach estate listed for $40M

Mediated agreement calls for Collins’ ex-wife and her new husband to vacate by Thursday

Miami /
Jan.January 19, 2021 08:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Phil Collins is in contract to sell his waterfront Miami Beach mansion amid a legal battle with his ex-wife, Orianne Bates. (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)

Phil Collins is in contract to sell his waterfront Miami Beach mansion amid a legal battle with his ex-wife, Orianne Bates. (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)

 

Phil Collins found a buyer for his waterfront Miami Beach mansion.

Collins’ sale of his home at 5800 North Bay Road is pending, according to Realtor.com and other listings websites. The 11-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion, which once belonged to Jennifer Lopez, hit the market in December for $40 million. Jill Hertzberg, of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker, has the listing.

The 10,769-square-foot Mediterranean Revival estate, built in 1929, sits on a 1.2-acre lot. It has 184 feet of waterfront, a pool and dock, as well as a 6,000-gallon koi pond, according to the listing. Collins’ 5800 North Bay Road Miami LLC paid $33 million for the property in 2015.

Collins has been in a legal tussle with his ex-wife, Orianne Bates. She and her new husband, Thomas Bates, paid $5.5 million for a waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale last month. They eloped in Las Vegas in August, allegedly a month after Collins and Orianne broke up.

Through his lawyer, Collins demanded last year that Orianne and Thomas vacate his Miami Beach home and filed a lawsuit against the newlywed couple in October alleging unlawful detainer and forcible entry. Orianne has alleged that Collins verbally promised her 50 percent ownership interest in the house, which is owned by Collins’ LLC.

Collins’ complaint also alleged that Orianne blocked the listing agent, Hertzberg, from showing the property last year.

Court records show both parties agreed to a settlement that requires that Orianne and Thomas Bates leave the property by Thursday, Jan. 21. Once they leave, the mediated agreement calls for the dismissal of the LLC’s pending claims against them.

Collins reportedly provided Orianne with a nearly $47 million settlement when the couple divorced in 2008. Though Orianne remarried, Phil and Orianne got back together in 2016, prior to her recent marriage to Bates. Orianne, a jewelry designer, owns Orianne Collins Jewellery and Spa in the Design District.




