Open Menu

Don Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle get cold welcome amid plans to buy homes in South Florida’s Jupiter

Couple is buying one multimillion-dollar home together, Guilfoyle to purchase the other

Miami /
Jan.January 20, 2021 12:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle with 492 & 494 Mariner Drive (Getty, Google Maps)

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle with 492 & 494 Mariner Drive (Getty, Google Maps)

Residents of the high-end Admirals Cove community in Jupiter are voicing concerns about Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle moving into the neighborhood.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are under contract to buy the seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion at 492 Mariner Drive, which is on the market for $11 million. And Guilfoyle, alone, plans to buy the estate next door at 494 Mariner Drive, which is asking $9.5 million, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Peter Moore, general manager of Admirals Cove’s homeowners association, told the newspaper that about 30 residents have reached out with their concerns. “I believe their membership would bring undesirable notoriety to the club, harm our reputation and have the potential for creating disharmony,” one resident said.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are expected to move into their home in March. Trump Jr.’s ex-wife lives nearby in the Jupiter Country Club, and Admirals Cove is about 20 miles away from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, where former President Donald Trump arrived after departing the White House on Wednesday morning. Palm Beach residents have also opposed the former president’s plans to live at his private club.

Both Admirals Cove homes are listed with Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties.

The Trump family is scattering throughout South Florida.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner closed on their purchase of a waterfront lot in the exclusive Indian Creek Village for about $32 million. They’re also going to be renting a unit at a luxury condo building nearby in Surfside.

Jared’s brother, Joshua Kushner, and his wife, model Karlie Kloss, paid $23.5 million for a waterfront home not far away in Miami Beach.

[Palm Beach Post] – Katherine Kallergis




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    admirals coveDonald Trumpdonald trump jrjupiter

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Robert Zangrillo and Rick Renzi with Donald Trump (Getty)

    Trump pardons Zangrillo, other real estate figures

    Trump pardons Zangrillo, other real estate figures
    Donald Trump and Alex Adjmi (Photos via Getty; GOSO NYC)

    Real estate investor Alex Adjmi receives presidential pardon

    Real estate investor Alex Adjmi receives presidential pardon
    House republicans Kevin McCarthy, Blaine Luetkemeyer and Steve Scalise have all received more than $100,000 from real estate PAC donations. (Getty)

    Real estate trade groups reconsider donations after Capitol unrest

    Real estate trade groups reconsider donations after Capitol unrest
    Serena Williams with 7703 Bold Lad Road and 6431 River Pointe Way (Getty, Google Maps)

    Serena Williams sells Palm Beach Gardens home after buying Yadier Molina’s Jupiter mansion

    Serena Williams sells Palm Beach Gardens home after buying Yadier Molina’s Jupiter mansion
    Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. with President Donald Trump (Getty)

    These are the companies dumping the Trump Organization

    These are the companies dumping the Trump Organization
    Photo illustration of Alderman Gilbert Villegas with the Trump International Hotel & Tower. (Getty, Trump Hotels, Gilbert for Chicago)

    What’s in a name? If it’s Trump, alderman wants it gone

    What’s in a name? If it’s Trump, alderman wants it gone
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.