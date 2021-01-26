It’s one Los Angeles property down and another to go for Matthew Perry.

The “Friends” star sold his beachfront home in Malibu for $13.1 million, but is still looking to unload his larger Century City penthouse, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The two-story Malibu home at 25438 Malibu Road is 5,500 square feet, and has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Both levels open up to decks on the beach-facing side of the house. Perry listed the home for $15 million in August. The closing price was just a little more than the $13 million he paid for the property in 2011.

Last year, Perry bought a home in Pacific Palisades that’s about half the size of the Malibu property.

His 9,300-square-foot penthouse at Related Companies’ The Century in Century City has been on the market since August 2019. Perry first listed it for $35 million then dropped the ask last year to $27 million. The unit encompasses the entire 40th floor of the 42-story tower. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch