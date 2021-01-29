Open Menu

Private equity billionaire buys Phil Collins’ Miami Beach mansion for $39M

Collins is also seeking voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit he filed against his ex-wife Orianne Bates

Miami /
Jan.January 29, 2021 03:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
5800 North Bay Road with Phil Collins and Orlando Bravo (Google Maps, Getty, Wikimedia Commons)

Phil Collins sold his waterfront Miami Beach estate for more than $39 million, after a legal battle with his ex-wife.

Private equity billionaire Orlando Bravo and his wife Katy purchased the 11-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion at 5800 North Bay Road, according to the Miami Herald. Sources confirmed the buyer’s identity to The Real Deal.

Bravo is co-founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo, a Chicago-based private equity investment firm. He’s worth about $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. The Puerto Rican-born businessman reportedly owns a home in the San Francisco Bay area.

Collins 5800 North Bay Road Miami LLC paid $33 million for the property in 2015, which previously belonged to Jennifer Lopez. The 10,769-square-foot Mediterranean Revival estate, built in 1929, sits on a 1.2-acre lot. Collins’ 5800 North Bay Road Miami LLC paid $33 million for the mansion in 2015. It has 184 feet of waterfront, a pool and dock, as well as a 6,000-gallon koi pond.

The property was the centerpiece of lawsuits between Collins and his ex-wife, Orianne Bates. Through his lawyer, Collins demanded last year that Orianne and her new husband, Thomas Bates, vacate his home and filed a lawsuit against the newlywed couple in October alleging unlawful detainer and forcible entry. Orianne had alleged that Collins verbally promised her 50 percent ownership interest in the house.

Orianne and her new husband paid $5.5 million for a waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale last month. They eloped to Las Vegas in August, allegedly a month after Collins and Orianne broke up.

Collins’ LLC filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with the courts this week, though the case is still open.

Collins reportedly provided Orianne with a nearly $47 million settlement when the couple divorced in 2008. Though Orianne remarried, Phil and Orianne got back together in 2016, prior to her recent marriage to Bates. Orianne, a jewelry designer, owns Orianne Collins Jewellery and Spa in the Design District.

Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented Collins. Judy Zeder represented the buyer.

Waterfront sales along North Bay Road have soared in recent weeks, with properties trading to billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, and GameStop short-seller Gabe Plotkin, among others.




    Tags
    Miami Beachnorth bay road

