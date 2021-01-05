Open Menu

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown

Husband Rande Gerber has ties to Miami Beach

Miami /
Jan.January 05, 2021 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
4404 North Bay Road with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (One Sotheby's, Google Maps, Getty)

4404 North Bay Road with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (One Sotheby’s, Google Maps, Getty)

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are joining the party in Miami. The celebrity couple paid nearly $10 million for a waterfront Miami Beach teardown.

The model and businesswoman and her husband, a former model and nightlife mogul, closed on the five-bedroom, 3,800-square-foot house at 4404 North Bay Road, sources told The Real Deal. The $9.6 million sale closed on Dec. 29.

Page Six first reported that Crawford and Gerber bought a property on North Bay Road, but did not identify the house or price paid.

Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers, and Esther Percal of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the buyer, according to Redfin. One Sotheby’s declined to comment on the deal, and Percal could not immediately be reached for comment.

Property records show Anne Binder, Elizabeth Binder and Amy Scher sold the house. It sits on a 17,000-square-foot lot with a pool and more than 100 feet of water frontage. The home was built in 1955.

Crawford has appeared on the cover of more than 1,000 magazines, co-founded the skincare product line Meaningful Beauty, and launched the Cindy Crawford Home collection. Gerber has ties to Miami Beach. He owned The Whiskey on Ocean Drive in the early 1990s, according to his bio. His Gerber Group worked with Starwood Hotels, W Hotels and other hotel groups. He also co-founded Casamigos Tequila with George Clooney, which they sold to Diageo in 2017 for more than $700 million.

The house is near the waterfront mansion at 4368 North Bay Road that Shutterstock founder Jon Oringer acquired in October for $42 million. North Bay Road is also home to Phil Collins, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Celebrities, tech and finance executives have been flocking to South Florida throughout the pandemic. Gabe Plotkin, who founded his multibillion-dollar investment management firm Melvin Capital Management, paid $44 million for the waterfront homes at 6360 and 6342 North Bay Road in November.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, purchased a waterfront property on exclusive Indian Creek Island.

Model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are also reportedly the buyers of a waterfront North Bay Road mansion that sold over the summer for $23.5 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatemiami beachnorth bay road

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive (Photo via Palazzo Della Luna)

    Miami-Dade weekly condo sales, dollar volume up at year-end

    Miami-Dade weekly condo sales, dollar volume up at year-end
    Palazzo Della Luna (iStock)

    Aviation honcho buys Fisher Island condo for $16M

    Aviation honcho buys Fisher Island condo for $16M
    Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Julio Iglesias with the Indian Creek Island property (Getty, Lifestyle Production Group)

    Ivanka and Jared’s rumored Indian Creek Island purchase closes for $32M

    Ivanka and Jared’s rumored Indian Creek Island purchase closes for $32M
    Zach Vella and Lionel Masson (inset) with 228 and 302 West Dilido Drive

    Magic City developer Zach Vella buys waterfront Venetian Islands lots for $15M

    Magic City developer Zach Vella buys waterfront Venetian Islands lots for $15M
    From left: 300 North Lake Way, 1095 North Ocean Boulevard and 8 South Lake Trail (Google Maps)

    South Florida’s biggest residential sales of 2020

    South Florida’s biggest residential sales of 2020
    28 Star Island Drive and Luís Felipe Neiva Silveira (Google Maps, Linkedin)

    Brazilan startup investor buys waterfront Star Island lot

    Brazilan startup investor buys waterfront Star Island lot
    2555 Lake Avenue and Elizabeth Taylor, pictured at the house in 1949 (Getty)

    Waterfront Miami Beach mansion linked to Elizabeth Taylor sells for $20M

    Waterfront Miami Beach mansion linked to Elizabeth Taylor sells for $20M
    From left: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen; Pharrell Williams; Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin; Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (Getty, iStock)

    South Florida’s biggest real estate stories of 2020

    South Florida’s biggest real estate stories of 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.