Retired professional golfer Greg Norman and his wife Kiki found a buyer for their $60 million South Florida compound: the family of billionaire Leslie Wexner, the founder and former CEO of L Brands, The Real Deal has learned.

The Normans listed their nearly 32,000-square-foot estate at 382 South Beach Road on Jupiter Island in late January for $59.9 million. The deal is contingent, according to Realtor.com. Sources said the buyer is the Wexner family.

Wexner, chairman emeritus of Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands, which includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, stepped down from his role as CEO last year. Wexner faced mounting scrutiny for his close ties to late alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whom he had hired years earlier as a personal adviser.

Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker and Michelle Thomson of Coldwell Banker’s Thomson Team have the listing for Norman’s property. Hertzberg declined comment.

Greg Norman, once the No. 1 golfer in the world, and his wife, founder of Norman Design Group, rebuilt the estate’s main house, pool house and beach house and renovated other parts of the 8.3-acre property, according to a press release.

The Hobe Sound property stretches from the ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway, and it includes a pool house, tennis house, boat house, beach house and orchid house. It has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, six half-bathrooms, more than 170 feet of oceanfront and water frontage, and 370 feet on the Intracoastal. A buyer could dock up to a 150-foot yacht on the Intracoastal side.

The Normans previously listed the property — initially in 2007 for $65 million — before they rebuilt the estate. They expanded the property using a permit that was set to expire, adding nearly 6,800 square feet of more floor area.

Linda Bright, an agent with Illustrated Properties, who is not involved in the deal, said the market is still very strong in Jupiter and throughout northern Palm Beach County. In Palm Beach, an oceanfront mansion is expected to close this week for nearly $140 million, a record price in Florida that would place it as one of the most expensive home sales in the U.S.

“People are coming from all areas – New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, the Midwest, California,” Bright said. “They’re escalating their retirement plans or just relocating because they can work anywhere.”

Some properties are listed as pending as soon as they hit the market, she added.

The Normans’ main house includes two 1,900-bottle wine cellars, a movie theater and bar. The pool house serves two pools and includes an outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower and pool bath. The tennis house is for the U.S. Open-sized tennis court. A nearly 1,700-square-foot boat house fits jet skis, boat and yacht equipment, and a small office for a property manager.

In addition to garage space, an employee parking lot fits about 30 cars.

Norman paid $4.9 million for the property in 1991.

Ina Cordle contributed to this report.