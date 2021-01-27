Retired professional golfer Greg Norman and his wife Kiki are ready to part ways with their Jupiter Island compound.

The couple listed their nearly 32,000-square-foot estate at 382 South Beach Road for $59.9 million after the pandemic caused them to “re-evaluate their priorities,” they told the Wall Street Journal.

Greg Norman, once the No. 1 golfer in the world, and his wife, founder of Norman Design Group, rebuilt the estate’s main house, pool house and beach house and renovated other parts of the 8.3-acre property, according to a press release.

The Hobe Sound property stretches from the ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway, and it includes a pool house, tennis house, boat house, beach house and orchid house. It has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, six half-bathrooms, more than 170 feet of oceanfront and water frontage, and 370 feet on the Intracoastal. A buyer could dock a yacht up to 150 feet on the Intracoastal side.

The Normans previously listed the property — initially in 2007 for $65 million — before they rebuilt the estate. They expanded the property using a permit that was set to expire, adding nearly 6,800 square feet of more floor area.

The main house includes two 1,900-bottle wine cellars, a movie theater and bar. The pool house serves two pools and includes an outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower and pool bath. The tennis house is for the U.S. Open-sized tennis court. A nearly 1,700-square-foot boat house fits jet skis, boat and yacht equipment, and a small office for a property manager.

In addition to garage space, an employee parking lot fits about 30 cars.

Norman paid $4.9 million for the property in 1991.

The Hobe Sound mansion is on the market with Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker, and Michelle Thomson of Coldwell Banker’s Thomson Team.