Actor Bryan Cranston has listed the eco-friendly Ventura County, California home he built during the final season of “Breaking Bad.”

Cranston and his wife Robin Dearden bought the property the home sits on in 2007 for around $2.5 million, and completed the 2,450-square-foot house in 2013. It’s listed for just under $5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The actor — who told the publication that he’s an architecture “nerd” — helped design the three-bedroom home, and brought in a team of designers to make it as eco-friendly as possible. The listing for the property calls it “a true net-zero build” that produces as much electricity as it consumes.

Cranston told the Journal he’s selling because he doesn’t spend much time there, but initially resisted the idea of parting ways with it because of how much work was involved. He’s since had a change of heart.

“There’s something lovely about creating something of tremendous pride and effort and turning it over to someone,” he told the publication.

Beach houses in Southern California have sold well amid the pandemic, particularly in nearby Malibu. Tyra Banks recently bought a home overlooking the Pacific Ocean near Cranston’s target price range.

Some homes have traded for eight figures: Investment banker Ken Moelis bought his neighbor’s beach house for $21.5 million earlier in February, while cosmetics mogul Chris Tawil flipped a beach house for $24 million at the end of January. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch