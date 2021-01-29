In January 2020, cosmetics entrepreneur Chris Tawil paid $18.5 million in cash for actor Jason Statham’s Malibu beach house.

And in January 2021, Tawil sold the home for $23.5 million, according to Dirt.com. The buyers were billionaire hedge funder Stanley Druckenmiller and his wife, Fiona, according to the report.

That’s a very successful house flip for the co-founder of Morphe cosmetics, but in a red-hot Malibu market, it’s hardly surprising.

The home at 23330 Malibu Colony Road has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and totals 3,900 square feet, according to the Hilton & Hyland listing. Statham had renovated and expanded the property before selling it.

Malibu was probably the most popular luxury housing market in Los Angeles last year, as celebrities and other wealthy buyers sought to escape confining Covid restrictions for the secluded oceanside sanctuary. That sales activity continued through the fourth quarter and into the new year.

The median sales price in Malibu in Q4 was 71 percent higher year-over-year, and 30 percent higher from the third quarter. Nearly a third more homes traded hands in the fourth quarter than in 2019, while inventory fell 16 percent.

Some big names have bought and sold in Malibu recently. Matthew Perry sold his beach house for $13 million this month, while Gal Gadot bought one in December. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson also picked up a home in Point Dume in October.

