Open Menu

Loss for LeBron? King James lists Brentwood mansion

$20.5M price tag is slightly less than Lakers superstar paid

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 02, 2021 05:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lebron James and his Brentwood home (Getty, Redfin)

Lebron James and his Brentwood home (Getty, Redfin)

LeBron James isn’t used to losing, but it looks like he may be willing to accept an “L” on the Brentwood mansion he just listed.

The future Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers superstar is asking $20.5 million for the 9,440-square-foot home, according to the New York Post.

James paid $20.9 million for the property in 2015. It was the first home he bought in L.A. and preceded his move to the Lakers from his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

James bought his third L.A. home — a 9,146-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills — in the fall. His other property in the city is also in Brentwood and is the biggest of the three, at 15,850 square feet.

The Brentwood home that James just listed is in the so-called Rockingham Rim area, on South Rockingham Avenue. It was built in 2011 and has been updated with more modern amenities, according to the report. The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with a library, home theater, and a gym. There is also a deck outside the second-floor main suite. The home includes a 20-foot lap pool.

Overall in the fourth quarter of 2020, L.A. properties that sold were bigger and left the market faster compared to the same time in 2019. But that led to an increasing number of owners pushing their properties on the market.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
BrentwoodCelebrity Real EstateLA Luxury ListingLeBron James

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Bryan Cranston and his California beach house (Getty, Realtor)
“Breaking” news: Bryan Cranston lists eco-friendly SoCal beach pad
“Breaking” news: Bryan Cranston lists eco-friendly SoCal beach pad
Lily Collins and her Beverly Hills home (Getty, Nicholas Property Group)
“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins finds buyer for Beverly Hills home
“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins finds buyer for Beverly Hills home
Don Lemon and Tim Malone with their apartment at 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard
Making Lemonade: Don Lemon breaks even on Harlem condo sale
Making Lemonade: Don Lemon breaks even on Harlem condo sale
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman with their Clinton Hill home (Getty, Google Maps)
Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman nabbed Brooklyn home right before pandemic
Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman nabbed Brooklyn home right before pandemic
The property on 73rd Street formerly owned by Grace Kelly. (Getty, StreetEasy)
Grace Kelly’s former Upper East Side mansion returning to market
Grace Kelly’s former Upper East Side mansion returning to market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.