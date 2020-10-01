Open Menu

Closing in on title, LeBron James closes on Beverly Hills mansion

Lakers superstar now has 3 LA mansions as he nears a 4th championship ring

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 01, 2020 11:12 AM
By Matthew Blake
LeBron James and the home at 9955 Beverly Grove Dr. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, and Google Maps)
LeBron James and the home at 9955 Beverly Grove Dr. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has spent the last two months in a Disney World bubble, but that didn’t stop him from closing on his Beverly Hills mansion for $36.75 million.

The Real Deal reported in July that James would buy the 9,146-square-foot home at 9955 Beverly Grove Drive, but the purchase price had yet to be finalized. The deal closed Wednesday.

Lee Phillip Bell (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
Lee Phillip Bell (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The 86-year-old mansion was marketed at $39 million; the seller was the estate of Lee Phillip Bell, who created soap operas like “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.” He died in February.

Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland represented Bell. James had no listed broker, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Widely considered the best basketball player since Michael Jordan, James has spent 17 years in the NBA, his past two with the Lakers. James’ 2018 free agent signing with the team was foreshadowed by his purchases of two Brentwood mansions while still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. James plans to keep both those homes, according to sources interviewed in July.

At 35, James is on the verge of leading the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title, as players compete while quarantined in a resort outside Orlando, Florida. The Lakers took Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.

Tags
Beverly HillsCelebrity Real EstateLA Luxury MarketLeBron James

