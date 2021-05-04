LeBron James’ former Miami mansion has a new owner.

Timo Kipp sold the waterfront Coconut Grove home at 3590 Crystal View Court to Jeff Conry, president of charter airline iAero Airways, for $12.8 million.

Kipp and his now ex-wife Nathalia paid $13.4 million for the six-bedroom, 13,930-square-foot estate in 2015. Kipp formerly owned the Mayfair hotel nearby in Coconut Grove.

The three-story home features eight bathrooms and one half-bath, a gym, playroom, theater, wine cellar, rooftop deck, infinity pool, island bar, concrete dock and a detached guest house, according to the listing. It was built in 2010 on a nearly half-acre lot.

Lino Morejon with Mayfair Real Estate Advisors represented Kipp in the sale.

James was part of the Big Three, which included Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, when he played for the Miami Heat between 2010 and 2014. He acquired the Coconut Grove mansion in 2010 for $9 million, records show.

Conry landed on the house after flipping his waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $19.4 million in April, less than a year after paying $14.9 million for the property.

Miami-based iAero Airways, formerly known as Swift Air, was founded in 1997 and calls itself the largest charter airline in the U.S.